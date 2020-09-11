Are Telv And Sarah Still Together From 'Married At First Sight Australia's' Season 5?

Married at First Sight Australia is a reality show where singles meet on the day of their wedding and try to work out the arranged marriage kind of situation. The show has had 7 seasons as of yet, however, the season 5 is currently airing on the E4 TV channel in Australia. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm. The reality show started in 2015, while the American version of the reality show is currently airing its 11th season in September. take a look at the Married at First Sight Australia season 5 couple Telv and Sarah and whether they are still together.

Are Telv and Sarah still together? MAFS Australia

Sarah Roza, who is a beauty specialist, aged 40, and Telv Williams, who is a Machinery technician got together at the first meeting after feeling instantly drawn to each other. Even after issues in the reality show between the couple, they said yes at the altar, and got married. They stayed together for a few months after the show ended.

According to Heart UK, Telv and Sarah from Married at First Sight, Australia broke up in March 2019. They even took an Apprehended Violence Order against each other which prevented them to speak about each other publically. Presently, while Sarah is single, Telv is in a new relationship with Katie Beever. In 2019, he was even expecting his third child with his girlfriend.

Married at First Sight Australia

Even though Telv and Sarah are not together anymore, the show has had many couples who stayed together after the show ended, and are together even now. The popular reality TV show, Married At First Sight grabbed a lot of headlines due to the strange and unique concept of the show. The show's theme of getting hitched with a complete stranger caught everyone's attention. Married at First Sight Australia, follows four couples who undergo an experiment as they meet for the first time at their wedding. The couples then take off for their honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up their own home together while still getting to know each other.

Promo Image courtesy: Sarah and Telv Instagram

