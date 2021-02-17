Jungkook's Euphoria Completes A Year On Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS’ Jungkook is arguably one of the most popular band members of the group. Along with being a singer, he is also a popular songwriter and is known as a personality within himself. The singer has also released a handful of his solo songs which have been well-received by the audience. It has now been revealed that Jungkook’s Euphoria has created a stellar record, it has spent an entire year on the chart of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales.

While BTS itself has received a massive success and stardom in all parts of the world, it appears that its band members are also creating strong identities at a solo level. Jungkook’s Euphoria was released back in 2018, but still continues to make an impact in the world of pop music. Creating a major record, the song has become the longest-charting solo by a K-Pop artist and has been on the run for 51 weeks and counting. The song has also become the biggest success and the most streamed solo song by BTS.

.@BTS_twt's "Euphoria" has now spent 1 full year on the World Digital Song Sales chart. — chart data (@chartdata) February 17, 2021

With 210 million streams, it has also become the most streamed solo song of a male artist, and the 3rd most streamed solo song with a Korean artist. The success that this song has received has been trending on social media till recently. The song has thus significantly worked in the favour of both Jungkook and BTS. There has been no response yet from the end of Jungkook or BTS as well.

Jungkook also has other few hit solo songs by his side, that has given a strong launch to his own identity, including Begin, My Time and Perfect Christmas; all of which have performed well. Jungkook has been associated with BTS right since the band started its professional journey in 2013. While he has been loyally sticking with the rest of the band, the last few years have seen him exploring dimensions as a solo artist in a parallel manner as well.

