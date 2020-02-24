Nani's 36th Birthday: Fans Shower The Telugu Actor With Wishes And Blessings

Nani is one of the most loved actors of Telugu film industry. On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, here is a look at how his fans and followers have been wishing him. Most people can be seen talking about how he became an established actor through sheer talent.
Nani turns 36 on February 24, 2020, and his fans have the sweetest things to say to him on the occasion of his birthday. He is mainly known for acting in films like Jersey, Nenu Local, and Eega, amongst others. His fans have been flooding social media platforms with wishes and sweet notes. Most people can be seen pointing out how he gained all the fame through his hard work, passion, and talent. Have a look at the wishes here.
Happy Birthday @NameisNani— Mega Power 🌠 (@abbaiabhimani) February 24, 2020
Anna ,PJ 😎
Nani Ni Chuste Mana Vaadu Ani easy ga Own చేసుకుంటాం ..
Nanilo ఎదో Magic undhi . 😍
All The Best For #HitMovie Anna #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/jzXvq8Ff3n
Happy Birthday to my inspiration & the synonym of Hardwork n Talent @NameisNani bro ...— Venukumar G (@venukumar216) February 24, 2020
Posting my B'day Gift on My Hero's B'day ...#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/miI9Xon2OJ
Does anyone know the story behind this Picture ?— Nani Trends (@TrendsforNani) February 24, 2020
Reply here with the tag if You Know 😉#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/ojzgbnjMXL
Happy Birthday to Natural 🌟 @NameisNani anna🥳 from all the #PSPK😎 fans and all the best for ur future projects 💗 #HappyBirthdayNani ✨ pic.twitter.com/h2CAZ4l4fq— Pramodh Manukonda (@pramodhmanukond) February 23, 2020
Star..no He is a Natural star.all families and audience feels like a PAKKINTI ABBAYI 👦But Nani fans and I feel NANI IS CHINNA THALA🤘 for Telugu industry.Once again a wish u happy birthday to NANI🤗Nani fans follow Me #HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani @NameisNani #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/UlZmQ6zt9a— your_tej_tharuntej (@Gurramtharuntej) February 24, 2020
Started his career with assistant director and now his hardwork and his passion made him Natural Star...— @imChitti (@Chittigowda999) February 24, 2020
Here's wishing Natural Star @NameisNani a very Happy Birthday!!#HappyBirthdayNani #HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani pic.twitter.com/tTbQpN8YO9
Happiest bday natural star @NameisNani. Continue mesmerizing us with those wonderful performances.— Jon Snow (@ChanduRam15) February 24, 2020
A man known for hardwork nd dedication. We love u♥️♥️♥️#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/s4iebEE0Ae
Nani will soon be seen in an action thriller titled Hit: The First Case. The film is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni. The film has been successfully creating the right buzz amongst the people. The plot of the film will revolve around a man who is on a quest to solve a twisted murder case. The trailer of the film has been called intriguing by most people. Have a look the trailer here.
