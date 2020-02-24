Nani's 36th Birthday: Fans Shower The Telugu Actor With Wishes And Blessings

Nani is one of the most loved actors of Telugu film industry. On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, here is a look at how his fans and followers have been wishing him. Most people can be seen talking about how he became an established actor through sheer talent.

Wishes for Nani all over Twitter

Nani turns 36 on February 24, 2020, and his fans have the sweetest things to say to him on the occasion of his birthday. He is mainly known for acting in films like Jersey, Nenu Local, and Eega, amongst others. His fans have been flooding social media platforms with wishes and sweet notes. Most people can be seen pointing out how he gained all the fame through his hard work, passion, and talent. Have a look at the wishes here.

Happy Birthday @NameisNani

Anna ,PJ 😎

Nani Ni Chuste Mana Vaadu Ani easy ga Own చేసుకుంటాం ..



Nanilo ఎదో Magic undhi . 😍



All The Best For #HitMovie Anna #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/jzXvq8Ff3n — Mega Power 🌠 (@abbaiabhimani) February 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to my inspiration & the synonym of Hardwork n Talent @NameisNani bro ...

Posting my B'day Gift on My Hero's B'day ...#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/miI9Xon2OJ — Venukumar G (@venukumar216) February 24, 2020

Does anyone know the story behind this Picture ?



Reply here with the tag if You Know 😉#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/ojzgbnjMXL — Nani Trends (@TrendsforNani) February 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to Natural 🌟 @NameisNani anna🥳 from all the #PSPK😎 fans and all the best for ur future projects 💗 #HappyBirthdayNani ✨ pic.twitter.com/h2CAZ4l4fq — Pramodh Manukonda (@pramodhmanukond) February 23, 2020

Star..no He is a Natural star.all families and audience feels like a PAKKINTI ABBAYI 👦But Nani fans and I feel NANI IS CHINNA THALA🤘 for Telugu industry.Once again a wish u happy birthday to NANI🤗Nani fans follow Me #HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani @NameisNani #HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/UlZmQ6zt9a — your_tej_tharuntej (@Gurramtharuntej) February 24, 2020

Started his career with assistant director and now his hardwork and his passion made him Natural Star...



Here's wishing Natural Star @NameisNani a very Happy Birthday!!#HappyBirthdayNani #HBDNani #HBDNaturalStarNani pic.twitter.com/tTbQpN8YO9 — @imChitti (@Chittigowda999) February 24, 2020

Happiest bday natural star @NameisNani. Continue mesmerizing us with those wonderful performances.

A man known for hardwork nd dedication. We love u♥️♥️♥️#HappyBirthdayNani pic.twitter.com/s4iebEE0Ae — Jon Snow (@ChanduRam15) February 24, 2020

Read Anushka Sharma Loves Varun's Pic From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar; Calls It 'Blue Steel 2.0'

Also read Kiara Advani's Photo From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Gets Called Out For 'plagiarism'

Nani in Hit: The First Case

Nani will soon be seen in an action thriller titled Hit: The First Case. The film is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni. The film has been successfully creating the right buzz amongst the people. The plot of the film will revolve around a man who is on a quest to solve a twisted murder case. The trailer of the film has been called intriguing by most people. Have a look the trailer here.

Image Courtesy: Nani Instagram

Read Dabboo Ratnani On Kiara And Bhumi's Calendar Shoot; Says 'Expected Similar Reactions'

Also read Tiger Shroff's Hot Photoshoot For Dabboo Ratnani Has Got Disha Patani Swooning

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.