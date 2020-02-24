The Debate
Nani's 36th Birthday: Fans Shower The Telugu Actor With Wishes And Blessings

Others

Nani is one of the most celebrated actors in the South. Have a look at how his fans have been wishing the actor on the occasion of his birthday. Details inside.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
nani

Nani is one of the most loved actors of Telugu film industry. On the occasion of Nani’s birthday, here is a look at how his fans and followers have been wishing him. Most people can be seen talking about how he became an established actor through sheer talent.

Wishes for Nani all over Twitter

Nani turns 36 on February 24, 2020, and his fans have the sweetest things to say to him on the occasion of his birthday. He is mainly known for acting in films like Jersey, Nenu Local, and Eega, amongst others. His fans have been flooding social media platforms with wishes and sweet notes. Most people can be seen pointing out how he gained all the fame through his hard work, passion, and talent. Have a look at the wishes here.

Nani in Hit: The First Case

Nani will soon be seen in an action thriller titled Hit: The First Case. The film is being directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni. The film has been successfully creating the right buzz amongst the people.  The plot of the film will revolve around a man who is on a quest to solve a twisted murder case. The trailer of the film has been called intriguing by most people. Have a look the trailer here.

Image Courtesy: Nani Instagram

