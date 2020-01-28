Nani Reveals The First Look Poster For His Menacing Character From 'V'

V is an upcoming Telugu action thriller film that is set to release on March 25, 2020. The renowned Telugu actor Nani is set to feature in the movie as its primary antagonist. V also happens to be the 25th film of Nani's illustrious career. Recently, the actor shared the first look poster for his character on his official social media handle.

Nani's first look for V shared online, check out the poster below

Nani sports a thick beard and a twirled moustache in the poster for V, that he shared online on January 28, 2020. Fans loved the menacing vibe that Nani exuded in the character poster, with many praising the actor for his transformation. Nani's character also holds a pair of bloody scissors in the poster, with a droplet of blood trickling down his hand.

When the movie was first announced, Nani was thrilled by the prospect of playing a negative role and took to Twitter to share his excitement with his fans. Nani thanked the director of the film, Mohan Krishna Indraganti, saying that he introduced Nani as a Hero in his first film. But for his 25th film, the director would be introducing him in a completely different look. V is the third collaboration of Nani and Mohan Krishna.

Other than Nani, the film is also set to feature Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in prominent roles. Currently, Nani is shooting for his upcoming film Tuck Jagadish. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma, and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Tuck Jagadish is set to release sometime in 2020 and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Nani was last seen on the big screen in the action-comedy film Gang Leader, that released back on September 13, 2019.

