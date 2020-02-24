Nani Looks Intense In New Poster Of His 25th Film 'V' Released On His Birthday

Massively popular Telugu actor Nani celebrated his 36th birthday on February 24, 2020. Nani is also set to star in the upcoming action thriller film, V, where he will be playing the lead antagonist. On the occasion of his 36th birthday, the makers of V decided to share a new poster of Nani's character in the film.

Nani looks intense in the latest poster for his upcoming film V

Above is the latest poster of V that was shared on social media by the director, on occasion of Nani's birthday. The poster itself also contains a birthday wish for the beloved Telugu actor. In the poster, Nani sports an intense and intimidating look, which is further complemented by the smoke that surrounds his face due to the lit cigarette in his mouth.

V marks the third collaboration of Nani and director Indraganti Mohan Krishna. The film will also star Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. V also happens to be the 25th film of Nani's acting career and is set to release on March 25, 2020. V will also be the very first film where Nani will play a negative role on the big screen.

Nani was last seen on the big screen in the crime comedy film, Gang Leader, which was a success at the box office. At the moment, Nani is also filming another upcoming movie, titled Tuck Jagadish. Tuck Jagadish is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Alongside Nani, Tuck Jagadish will also star Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female leads.

