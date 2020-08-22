Ashish Chanchlani Reveals His Family Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Emotional Post

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has shared a major update with his fans. In a Facebook post, Ashish confirmed that his family tested positive for Coronavirus. Through this post, he also confirmed that the diagnosis led him to take a break from the internet and focus on his family.

Ashish Chanchlani opens up about his family testing COVID+

YouTube sensation Ashish Chanchlani has been off social media for some time now. His absence had worried many of his fans. But now, the YouTube star has finally provided a reason for this absence. In his recent Facebook post, Ashish Chanchlani revealed that many of his family members including his parents had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Ashish began his post by writing, “A few weeks back my mummy and papa tested positive for COVID-19. Not only papa, but my uncle, aunt, my nephew Adi (yes that little kid) and even my cousin brothers from AVC Jashan and Tanish tested positive for Coronavirus”. After letting his fans know about his family’s diagnosis, Ashish also revealed how they took care of the situation.

He wrote, “We isolated mummy, papa, and Adi in their rooms and took extreme care of them”. Ashish Chanchlani also revealed that the first two days were very difficult for him and his sister Muski and said that it “hit” them hard. He added that they were both extremely anxious, scared and the thought about this situation “sends a shiver down” their spine. Ashish Chanchlani added that this situation was “too emotional” for them.

He further wrote, “Hearing about it since the last four months in news and seeing it up close and personal are two very different aspects of Coronavirus. We are so lucky and blessed that my family did not face severe consequences, CANT EVEN IMAGINE WHAT POOR PEOPLE MUST BE GOING THROUGH”. He also appreciated his sister Muskan Chanchlani and said, “never in my life did I see this girl act so responsibly”.

Ashish Chanchlani revealed that through this tough time his parents were advising him to work but because of the situation he got anxiety and he was dealing with some intense emotions. Hence, he decided to take a break from social media and the internet in general. The YouTuber concluded his post by revealing that now his family is on the road to recovery and advised his fans to stay safe and thanked them for their support. Take a look at Ashish Chanchlani’s Facebook post here:

