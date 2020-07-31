Exclusive: Ashish Chanchlani Recalls His Journey From 'self-doubt' To 'creating Magic'

Popular Indian YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is known for his videos and vines which tickle everyone's funny bone. Recently in an exclusive interview with Republic World, he recalled his journey from self-doubt to creating magic. He also revealed how no one had backed him up and it was entirely his own doing. Here's what this is about.

Ashish Chanchlani recalls his journey so far

In the interview, Ashish Chanchlani was asked where there have been moments where self-doubt while dabbling into acting, videos, direction, has taken the better of him. And if that happens, what does he do to overcome the situation. To this, Chanchlani replied, "I think everyone goes through self-doubt. Are you doing this right and going in the right direction. But I overcome that by watching my old videos. I saw myself as someone with no backing when I was nothing I still created magic and still related to the public".

Chanchlani also confessed, "I do not like to talk about myself a lot but when I see public loving me I feel like I am something, even if that is 20 per cent. That is what motivates me a lot. People like watching my work and look forward to it".

Ashish Chanchlani's views on social media approval

The next question asked to the YouTuber was what are his thoughts on social media becoming a source for approval among the young audiences so much that it affects their mental health. Ashish Chanchlani said, "Every creator should talk about mental health to those who follow them. There are fans who somehow treat their creators like Gods but need to understand that these creators are human so they can relate to them. The creators should come and talk about mental health. Sharing something that can lift their mood or make them laugh, it’s sort of responsibility on the creator’s part for their audience."

When Ashish Chanchlani became really famous

When asked when was the time he felt he has fulfilled his dream, Chanchlani revealed, "There are two moments like that. One was when I met Akshay Kumar the first time. I had never on my life expected, that two on my own. And he knows my work and it was the biggest fulfilment of my dream. The second was when I landed in America, again on my own. And I met so many Marvel stars. And there, Chris Evans hugged me. And that was the moment I felt like I had it all in life."

