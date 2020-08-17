Ashish Chanchlani Hits 20M Subscribers, Shares 'emotional Tribute' For Fans; Watch

On Sunday, August 16, popular Indian YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to his Twitter handle and shared a video as 'an emotional tribute' to his 20M fans. As the video started, it read "July 9, 2014 / I POSTED MY FIRST VIDEO ON INSTAGRAM FOR 'TIMEPASS'". As the video moved further, a few glimpses of his old videos were featured. Later, he asserted, "MY FIRST YOUTUBE VIDEO / DEC 8, 2014". The three-minute-twenty-nine-second video chronicled his journey.

As the video reached its end, Ashish wrote, "HAPPY 20 MILLION TO US ACVIANS". Extending his gratitude towards his family for supporting him throughout his journey, the video added, "THIS WAS ONLY POSSIBLE BECAUSE OF MY FAMILY". He also urged his fans to make the tribute video as 'the most liked video' of his channel. Scroll down to watch the video.

Here is an emotional tribute to all my fans

We did it#AshishChanchlani #Acvians #20Million https://t.co/hrRyuHgGIv — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 16, 2020

Ashish Chanchlani's heartfelt tribute video has garnered more than 37 lakhs views along with 1.1M likes. On the other side, in the comments section of his video on Youtube, many of his fans praised his sense of humour and congratulated him for achieving the milestone. Meanwhile, Ashish Chanchlani's Twitter post for the same also managed to grab the attention as it bagged more than 2.7k likes and is still counting. More than 150 Twitter users have re-shared the tribute post of Chanchlani.

Ashish Chanchlani's videos

Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube channel has covered a wide range of genres; from debates over the ongoing discussion on the internet to rib-tickling content featuring Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and Shahid Kapoor among many others. He has shot hilarious videos on topics such as Tuition classes, PUBG, Science vs Commerce, Yaar vs Pyaar, among many others. Apart from his witty content, Ashish has often conducted "Question and Answer" session on his channel.

On the other side, the 26-year-old YouTuber has become the second Indian YouTuber to hit 20M subscribers. Earlier, in the month of May, YouTuber Amit Bhadana's channel gained 20M subscribers. Amit Bhandana started his journey as a YouTuber in 2017.

