Ashish Chanchlani Talks About Mean Comments And Mental Health; Read To Know More

Ashish Chanchlani's videos have been loved by viewers across the country, making him one of the most popular Indian YouTubers. The social media influencer, in an exclusive interview with Republic World, opened up about the online trolls that they have to face. He recalled one such incident where he gave a fitting reply to one such troll which called him ‘fatty’. Here is what Ashish Chanchlani had to say about it.

Ashish Chanchlani talks about mean comments and being called 'fatty' by a netizen

Ashish Chanchlani's videos often get mean comments from trolls. During the interview, he mentioned that he comes across these comments on his social media handles too. He was asked about the meanest comment that he has ever received and the most fitting reply that he has given on it.

Answering this Ashish Chanchlani said, “I have received a lot of mean comments, and yes I have given it back as well. There are some people who are not mean but just say, that ‘Ashish I did not enjoy this video’, then I give a sweet response. But there are people who just blatantly hate you.”

He further talked about one such mean comment to which he gave a befitting reply, “One said ‘hey how are you fatty’ so even I replied saying ‘how are you berozgaar unemployed guy’. Most of the time I ignore. A lot of people come to just get my reply and that is really tiring.”

Ashish Chanchlani shared that the mean comments have affected him and he has talked about it the past few months of lockdown. Ashish Chanchlani said, “The mean comments have affected me. Last 2 months have been tough because of all the toxic trolling environment online. After all, you are human and it gets to you. People say that one should ignore. But after one point, it hurts and you end up being angry."

Ashish Chanchlani's take on mental health

During the interview, Ashish Chanchlani was also asked about his take mental health of young audiences as the social media is becoming a source for approval. Talking about this, he said, “Every creator should talk about mental health to those who follow them. There are fans who somehow treat their creators like Gods but need to understand that these creators are human so they can relate to them. The creators should come and talk about mental health. Sharing something that can lift their mood or make them laugh, it’s sort of responsibility on the creator’s part for their audience.”

