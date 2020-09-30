Ashish Chanchlani Hits 21 Million Followers On Instagram, Treats Fans With A Surprise

Famous YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is on cloud nine at the moment after his Instagram family expanded to 21 million followers. To celebrate the moment, Ashish treated his fans with a surprise on social media. To celebrate the day and thank his fans, the YouTuber underwent a transformation and got a hair cut done. He posted the picture of his haircut on Instagram and called himself “sanskari.”

Ashish Chanchlani reaches 21 million followers on Instagram

The YouTuber can be seen acing up that haircut look in the picture while thanking all his fans and followers for showering their love and support all these years. Another comedian Tanmay Bhatt was the first one to leave a comment under the pos and wrote that he could observe tears rolling out from Ashish’s eyes in the picture. Followed by Tanmay was Prajakta Koli who congratulated Ashish for the special occasion. Actor Aparshakti Khurana was also among the ones who congratulated Ashish fo expanding his family. Beauty mogul Debasree Banerjee wrote, “arey wah,” along with many heart-shaped emoticons.

Sometime back, Ashish Chanchlani had shared a major update with his fans. In a Facebook post, Ashish confirmed that his family tested positive for Coronavirus. Through this post, he also confirmed that the diagnosis led him to take a break from the internet and focus on his family. In his recent Facebook post, Ashish Chanchlani revealed that many of his family members including his parents had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Ashish began his post by writing, “A few weeks back my mummy and papa tested positive for COVID-19. Not only papa, but my uncle, aunt, my nephew Adi (yes that little kid) and even my cousin brothers from AVC Jashan and Tanish tested positive for Coronavirus”. After letting his fans know about his family’s diagnosis, Ashish also revealed how they took care of the situation.

He wrote, “We isolated mummy, papa, and Adi in their rooms and took extreme care of them”. Ashish Chanchlani also revealed that the first two days were very difficult for him and his sister Muski and said that it “hit” them hard. He added that they were both extremely anxious, scared and the thought about this situation “sends a shiver down” their spine. Ashish Chanchlani added that this situation was “too emotional” for them.

