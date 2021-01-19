Awez Darbar Asks Fan 'Which Disney Character Will Suit Nawez The Most?'

Awez Darbar took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel dressed up as Disney characters. He was seen posing for the camera with Nagma Mirajkar dressed up as characters from Aladdin. While the two looked adorable dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine, Awez asked his fans which Disney character would suit them the most.

Awez Darbar dresses up as Disney character with Nagma

Awez Darbar posted a new reel on his Instagram handle where he was seen dressed in a red vest, purple pants and a blue cap. Nagma, on the other hand, looked a mirror image of Jasmine from the Aladdin and the two struck a similar pose like that of Jasmine and Aladdin. Awez captioned the post as, “Who all guessed It right? & according to you which Disney character will suit #Nawez the most?” Check out the post below.

Awez Darbar's Instagram

Netizens react to Awez Darbar's Instagram post

As soon as the new reel video post went up on social media, fans of the TikTok star flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, Kriti Sanon also "liked" the video. A number of people showered the two with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable they looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable Awez and Nagma looked in the video while several other netizens complimented their chemistry. Many other netizens asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the couple and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Image credits: Awez Darbar's Instagram

Awez Darbar had previously posted a teaser image dressed as Disney characters. He captioned the post as, "Guess karo hum log kaunse disney ke movie ke characters bane hai ?! Video out soon excited?" Check out the post below.

Awez Darbar's career

Awez Darbar is a Mumbai based dancer, choreographer and influencer on social media. He shot to fame through TikTok and continues to maintain his fan following on other social media platforms. Check out some of the posts on his Instagram below.

