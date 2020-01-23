'It Is Action Time' For Prithviraj And Biju Menon In 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Trailer; Watch

The trailer of Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum was recently dropped by the makers. The trailer that revolves around the story of two central characters - Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon) and Koshi Kurian (Prithviraj) gives the audiences a peek into their lives and their relationship dynamics. Check out the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie.

The two minutes fifty seconds long trailer introduces Ayyapan Nair (Biju Menon), a no-nonsense police officer, and his world to the audience. He, who lives in a quaint little village in the Palakkad district, enjoys his daily life drills until an ex-serviceman Koshi Kurian (Prithviraj) visits his neighbourhood to shake things up.

The trailer of the Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer narrates the intriguing tale of enmity with great finesse and conviction. If one is to go by the trailer, Ayyappanum Koshiyum will prove to be an entertaining watch for the audiences and might also mark another milestone in Director Sachy's career.

Director Sachy gives a clearer perspective on Ayyappanum Koshiyum's plot

Sachy's last Malayalam movie Anarkali also featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in lead roles. The director, who is basking in the success of Driving License, talked about the story of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in an interview.

The interview published on an online portal revealed that Ayyappanum Koshiyum's narrative will explore the changing relationships between two central characters of the film, played by Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum also features actors like Ranjith (of Koode fame), Anna Rajan, Sabumon Abdusamad, Gowri Nandha, and Anu Mohan among others in pivotal roles. If the reports are to go by, the action thriller will hit the marquee in February 2020. However, the makers have not revealed an exact release date as of yet.

Promo Image Courtesy: Prithviraj Instagram

