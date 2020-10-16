Babil Khan Shares A Funny Story About How He Played For A Crowd In Gangtok

Babil Khan, the son of late Irrfan Khan, has a sizable fan following of his own on social media. Babil often shares posts about his life on his Instagram page. He has shared many photos in memory of his late father Irrfan Khan. Recently, Babil Khan shared a photo of himself playing the guitar for a large audience in Gangtok. In the caption for the photo, he revealed the funny story behind the image.

Babil Khan shares the story behind his guitar concert in Gangtok

Above is Babil Khan's latest post on his Instagram page. The post features multiple images of Babil playing the guitar for a large audience. In the caption for the post, Irrfan Khan's son revealed the funny story behind the pictures.

Babil Khan revealed that these photos were taken when he was assisting the camera team for his father's 2017 movie Qarib Qarib Singlle. Babil said that the cast and crew were trying to film a scene on the streets of Gangtok. However, people would constantly crowd the streets, making it impossible for the crew to shoot the scene. The crew was ready to give up, but director Tanuja Chandra came up with an ingenious idea.

She asked Babil Khan to go about 100m away and start performing with a guitar. She then gave a false "Pack Up" call, which made the crowd think that the filming was coming to an end. After that, Babil Khan started playing the guitar and the crowd started to drift towards him as he was the new centre of attention. While Babil was singing for the crowd, the Qarib Qarib Singlle cast quickly managed to film the scene on the Gangtok street.

Babil claimed that it was a truly funny story. He also jokingly added that it was a lesson for all filmmakers who could use their interns in creative ways. However, Babil also added a serious note at the end of his story, claiming that the media also created diversions for the masses with their controlled news distribution.

[image source: Babil Khan Instagram]

