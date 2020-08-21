Adaa Khan Shares Pictures Of Her 'Naagin' Dolls; Calls It 'happiness'

Adaa Khan recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her Naagin dolls. One of the fans of the actor gifted her beautiful dolls resembling her Naagin looks. The pictures of the doll were shared in the form of collages with the doll’s photo adjacent to the particular ‘Naagin’ look of Adaa Khan. In the first picture, Adaa Khan is seen dressed in a black Naagin costume. She is seen donning golden jewellery to complete the look.

Her doll was made exactly similar to her look with the black ensemble and golden jewellery. Adaa Khan also shared another picture where she was dressed in a yellow ensemble and so her doll was also spotted donning a yellow ensemble. In the last picture, Adaa Khan shared a close shot of her ‘Naagin’ dolls. Adaa Khan shared the pictures with the caption, "Happiness is .........Dollsâ¤ï¸.... my fav characters #shesha #sitara. Thank u @diysignerdolls for these beautiful dolls. Ps: don’t miss my red ðŸ˜." Fans in a wide number appreciated Adaa Khan for her dolls and also cherished how good they felt seeing her on-screen as Naagin. Take a look at Adaa Khan's Instagram post.

Adaa Khan's comeback on Naagin sets

Adaa Khan played the role of Shesha in Naagin season 1 and Sitara in Naagin season 2. The actor also made a special appearance in the grand finale of Naagin 4. Adaa Khan also shared some pictures on her Instagram stories. All the Naagins including Hina Khan can be seen donning goofy poses for pictures. Adaa Khan also shared a video where she said how good she felt coming back on the sets of Naagin. The actor also mentioned that she felt amazing working with Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Hina Khan.

Adaa Khan talks about the struggles of an actor

In a recent interview with Hindustan times, Adaa Khan said that the toughest part of being an actor is the competition. The actor added that the sad about competition is sometimes it's good but sometimes people fail to tolerate it. She mentioned that as actors people should know that this competition will always be there. She also believes that as one might have to face multiple rejections in the industry, they need to be mentally strong. She added that people think it’s very glamorous and actors make a lot of money, but they have to go through many things.

