Ben Shapiro Criticised On Twitter For Dramatic Reading Of Cardi B & Megan's Song 'WAP'

Podcast host and Daily Wire Editor Ben Shapiro is receiving severe backlash online. In the latest episode of his show The Ben Shapiro Show, the editor criticised Cardi B and Megan The Stallion’s new song WAP. During the show, he also read out the lyrics of the song and since then this clip has gone viral on social media.

Ben Shapiro faces backlash for criticising Cardi – Megan’s song ‘WAP’

Podcast host and author Ben Shapiro has always been vocal about his opinions. Over the years, Shapiro has steadily gained a loyal fan base following with his talks and his show The Ben Shapiro Show. But sometimes his statements also receive criticism.

Recently, this happened when Ben Shapiro chose to read out the lyrics of Cardi B and Megan The Stallion’s new song WAP. This song has gone to become a chartbuster within few days of its release. It has not only secured the top spot in music charts but has also received wide critical acclaim.

But Ben Shapiro does not seem to agree with the positive response for the song. In the recent episode of his show, the host did a dramatic reading of the WAP lyrics. During this dramatic read, Ben started by clarifying to his fans that “wet *** p-word” stands for female genitalia, in case any of his listeners were unaware.

He also added that as the song progressed the lyrics got more vulgar and hence it does not stand as a feminist anthem. This dramatic reading clip went viral in no time.

Soon comments started rolling in and people were then criticising the host’s perspective about the song. Many people also chose to highlight his problematic comments with memes and GIFs. Take a look at some of the comments here.

You're, quite literally, the worst. If I was going to make a list of ppl whose opinions absolutely don't matter when it comes to feminism and what is/isn't an appropriate expression of such, you'd be the 2nd to last guy I'd consult. Mr Grab 'em by the P-word got the top spot. — Lolo (@LaurenLonaker) August 10, 2020

Speaking as a lesbian, WAP is an indicator that a woman is hot for you. Sadly for you and more so for your partner, you are unfamiliar with this. Also, Susan B. Anthony was a lesbian. Her personal letters indicate she was well-versed with WAP, too. Read a book, Ben. — Victoria Brownworth #SaveTheUSPS (@VABVOX) August 11, 2020

The things that republicans choose to be outraged about in this moment is truly pathetic. We see you and we point and laugh. — susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) August 10, 2020

if WOMEN want to take power and talk about their OWN bodies and their OWN sexuality then we should be able to...the fact that you would feel so strongly against this but say nothing when MEN objectify and sexualize us proves you’re just uncomfortable with sexual autonomy in women — alexandra (@alex_berwager) August 11, 2020

But this is not the first time Ben Shapiro has faced backlash for his take on music. In the past, Ben Shapiro has also criticised rap music. He has said that “rap music is not music since it does not have melody and harmony and just rhythm”. This comment did not go well with rap lovers and rap musicians.

