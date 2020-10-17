Bengali Elocutionist Pradip Ghosh Passes Away, CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolences

Veteran Bengali elocutionist Pradip Ghosh who gave a new dimension to the recitation of famous poet Rabindranath Tagore breathed his last on October 16. Ghosh died at the age of 78 at his residence in Kolkata. The elocutionist was tested coronavirus positive after his death, his family sources said.

Pradip's daughter said that he was suffering from fever since October 10 and was under treatment. He died in his sleep on October 16 morning and his swab tests later confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive, Pradip Ghosh's daughter told news agency PTI. Expressing grief over his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences.

Mamata who was saddened by the demise of a great artist wrote, “Saddened at the passing away of Pradip Ghosh. He was a prominent reciter and renowned vocal artist. My condolences to his family, colleagues, and his admirers.”

Saddened at the passing away of Pradip Ghosh. He was a prominent reciter and renowned vocal artist. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his admirers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 16, 2020

Pradip was the son of famous elocutionist Chinmoviban Ghosh, and he came into his own in the late 1960s and gave a new dimension to the recitation of Tagore''s poems, especially those for children. He was a pioneer in popularising the recitation of poetry in public. This spurred the general people to buy tickets to listen to Bengali poetry recitation and buy records by elocutionists like him.

This motivated and created a zeal in people to buy tickets to listen to Bengali poetry recitation and buy records by elocutionists like him. The 78-year-old artist was a well-known name at cultural programs organised by expatriate Bengalis in the USA, Australia, and the UK. Adding furthers to his embellished cap, Ghosh was the recipient of Kazi Sabyasachi Puraskar in 2017. Ghosh, known for his inimitable style, had to his credit scores of CDs and cassettes.

(With inputs from PTI)

