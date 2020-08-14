When Sharmila Tagore Became 1st Indian Actor To Wear Bikini In Film And Magazine Cover

A bikini or beachwear is often sported by Bollywood divas today. However, it was not the same case in the past. The first time, a bikini was sported in the industry was by none another than actor Sharmila Tagore. It was in the 1960s when Sharmila wore a bikini in the movie, An Evening In Paris and also wore it for a magazine cover.

When Sharmila Tagore was the first actor to sport a bikini

In 1967, Sharmila Tagore was the first Indian female actor to wear a bikini in the movie, An Evening In Paris. The movie is helmed by Shakti Samanta and was well received by the audience. Sharmila's bold look raised many eyebrows during that era.

After this, the actor also posed for the cover photo of Filmfare magazine. She wore a black and white floral two-piece for the cover shoot. Once again, she became the first Indian female actor to wear the bikini for Filmfare cover. As seen in the picture below, with a neat hairdo, Sharmila posed for a picture.

Minus Photoshop 👍 RT @priyal: Wow just wow RT @filmfare The first ever bikini cover with the eternal Sharmila Tagore pic.twitter.com/ETzYk7MZVS — Karan Arora (@KaranArora) May 8, 2014

After Sharmila Tagore's look in the film, An Evening In Paris, it was Dimple Kapadia who sported a bikini look. However, Dimple's look came after a gap of 10 years, when she stepped out in an orange bikini in her debut film, Bobby. The film was released in 1973, and also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead. After Dimple Kapadia, it was Zeenat Aman who wore a bikini.

Sharmila Tagore's movies

Sharmila Tagore kick-started her career with her role in Satyajit Ray's 1959 film Apur Sansar. It was a Bengali film. After this, Sharmila shared screen space with Rajesh Khanna in movies like Aradhana, Amar Prem, Safar, Daag, Raaja Rani, Maalik among others. Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila's pair was a massive hit and fans lauded their on-screen chemistry.

In 1975, Sharmila Tagore was roped in for Gulzar's Mausam that also bagged her the National Film Award for Best Actress. After which, the bonafide actor did back to back movies like Mississippi Masala, Devar, Anupama, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Satyakam, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka among others. Sharmila shared screen space with Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

