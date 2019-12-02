South Indian Regional Films That Every Movie Lover Should Watch

The films produced by the regional cinema of South India have gained more and more popularity over the past few years. The films like Bahubali and Robot series are evident to prove that regional language films are attracting masses. Here are some of the excellent films with exceptional storylines from the regional cinema that might give goosebumps and keep the audience at the edge of their seat:

Super Delux

The Tamil-language film, Super Delux is a recent release of 2019. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the action-drama released on March 28. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead characters among others. The presentation of characters keeps the story in the realistic zone. As the plot develops, so does the suspense and ensures that the viewer remains at the edge of the seat till the last minute. Though the film is longer than an average flick, the story keeps the viewers engaged.

Vada Chennai

Another Tamil-language film Vada Chennai is an absolute gem unearthed from regional cinemas. The Vetrimaaran directorial features Dhanush, Ameer Sultan, and Radha Ravi in the lead among others. Following a non-linear narrative, the story revolves around a young carrom player in North Chennai, who becomes a reluctant participant in a conflict between two gangsters. The crime-drama released in 2018, gained a positive response from critics and was well-received by the audience. Many critics considered the film as a benchmark in Tamil cinema. The film and the actors bagged many awards.

Kumbalangi Nights

The Malayalam-language film released in February 2019. The rom-com is directed by Madhu C Narayanan. Actors such as Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil and Sreenath Bhasi are seen playing pivotal roles. Revolving around four brothers, who share a love-hate relationship, the movie ensures it evokes a whole array of emotions for the viewers. The crafting skills of the director and performances of the actors were appreciated by the critics and the audience. The simple storyline of the film keeps it light and relatable both at the same time.

