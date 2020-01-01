Best Tamil Performances 2019: From Trisha To Samantha; Top Female Stars

The Tamil film industry is one of the fastest developing movie industries with the emergence of new talented actors and blockbuster movie hits. Several Bollywood films are also inspired by Tamil movie hits. The Tamil actors are known for their acting prowess and are multi-talented doing several genre movies. Be it love story drama or action buster, Tamil actors have carved their niche in each genre. Here are the top female stars of the Tamil film industry who rocked 2019 with their remarkable performances.

Also Read | Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay: How was the year 2019 for top Tamil stars?

Female Tamil actors who ruled 2019 |

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan won the Best Actress for the year 2019 at South Indian International Movie Awards, SIIMA. She made her first appearance in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi in a supporting role. She won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. Her recent release, Petta collected ₹105 crores, in 3 days and grossed more than ₹138 crores in the opening weekend. The film collected ₹200 crores within 23 days.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: BB8 contestant Gautam Gulati tweets THIS for Sidharth Shukla

Aishwarya Rajessh

Aishwarya Rajesh is known for Kanaa (2018), Kaakkaa Muttai (2014) and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). At SIIMA, the star received Best Actress by critics 2019 award. Her latest movie, Namma Veettu Pillai has collected around Rs 52.34 crore in the first 17 days of its run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The film has gone on to become one of the top-grossing movies.

Also Read | Tamilrockers leaks Dabangg 3 online, Box Office collection to take a hit?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

2019 was Samantha's lucky year, with several movies and projects hitting the screens. Born to Malayali and Telugu parents, Samantha was brought up in Tamil Nadu and pursued a career in modeling during her late teens. In 2019, Samantha Ruth starred in movies like Manmadhudu 2, Oh Baby, Majiji and Super Deluxe. All these movies received positive critic response. Her movie Oh Baby joined the $1 million club in the United States.

Also Read | Tamilrockers leaks 'Hero' online prior to its official onscreen release; see details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.