Bigg Boss 13: BB8 Contestant Gautam Gulati Tweets THIS For Sidharth Shukla

Actor Gautam Gulati developed a strong fan base after he made an appearance in the reality television show Bigg Boss in its 8th season. After he featured in the show, the audience did not get to see a lot of him on the screen apart from the movies like Azhar and Behen Hogi Teri. Gautam Gulati has joined Radhe, featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The actor told a media publication that he was fortunate to be able to work with superstar Salman Khan in his upcoming film.

Recently, Gautam Gulati shared his views on Sidharth Shukla and also advised him to not do certain things in the house which will help him to survive for a longer time. Gautam also said that seeing this behaviour in the house was very disturbing. Gautam shared a tweet on his social media account.

Here is the tweet

This season next level 🙈 violence Ander bhi - Bahar bhi

क्या हो रहा है देश में 😬

Peace ✌🏻 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) December 22, 2019

Bigg Boss is currently hosting its 13th season and is breaking all the records. The recent season of the show has grabbed everyone's attention and the people have given the credit to Sidharth Shukla. Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla who is currently in the Bigg Boss 13 house is getting support from the fans of the show for his outspoken behaviour in the house. However, a large section of the viewers of the show has also criticized him for his aggression.

Sidharth Shukla, during the span of the show, has fought with everyone in the house but his fights with Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were unmissable, which is the main reason why the entire house was against him. The audience started comparing Sidharth with Gautam Gulati. In the eighth season, everyone was against Gautam Gulati who fought alone and was eventually announced the winner of the house.

