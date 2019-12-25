Rajinikanth To Thalapathy Vijay: How Was The Year 2019 For Top Tamil Stars?

Tamil cinema saw a brilliant list of movies with many of them focusing on social causes along with being entertainers as well as some being coming of age movies. 2019 also saw a new age of actors featuring in movies with a substantial storyline. Here is a list of top movie stars and there performance at the box office this year.

Rajinikanth

Petta was an action drama film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and was the only movie released by Rajinikanth this year. Reportedly, the movie saw a worldwide collection of ₹230 crores and was the top two highest-grossing Tamil movies of this year. On the professional front, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Thalaiver 168 opposite Khushbu Sundar. Rajinikanth also awaits the release of AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar featuring Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Prateek Babbar. Darbar is said to be one of the most anticipated movies of next year.

Vijay

Two weeks ago, Thalapathy Vijay has completed a total of 27 years in the Tamil film Industry. Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Atlee's Bigil playing the dual role of a father and son. Bigil also featured Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff and managed to enter the 300-crore club, emerging as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Thalapathy Vijay's fans are ecstatically waiting for the release of his next with Kaithi fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 and is reportedly one of the most awaited movies of 2020.

Dhanush

Asuran and Enai Noki Paayum Thota were the two movies that Dhanush released this year. With Asuran making it to the top 10 movies of 2019. Asuran managed to collect ₹60 crores in the worldwide collection. Dhanush is currently filming for Pattas and Suruli which are slated to release next year. According to the recent news, Dhanush along with Kalaippuli S Thanu would be bankrolling Rajinikanth's Thailaiver 168.

Karthi

Tamil megastar Suriya's younger brother Karthi, who is a superstar himself released three movies this year namely Dev, Kaithi and Thambi. Out of these three movies, Kaithi managed to earn the top 6 positions in the top 10 Tamil movies of the year list. The action thriller film was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Karthi in the main lead role alongside Narain and Dheena in pivotal characters.

Ajith Kumar

Megastar Ajith Kumar released two movies this year including Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai, both movies ended up at the top 10 Tamil movies of the year list grossing ₹ 1 crore and ₹ 181.45 crores worldwide. Ajith is currently filming for his 2020 releasing movie Valimai directed by H.Vinoth who last cast him in Nerkonda Paarvai.

