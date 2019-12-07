Bhaskar Hazarika's 'Aamis' Grabs Eyeballs In International Film Arena

Bhaskar Hazarika, director of the Assamese Feature film 'Aamis' is gaining popularity across the world for its unique and brilliant storyline. The storyline of the film revolves around a married woman and a younger man with a lot of twists and turns. The brilliantly presented film will set a new standard for Indian cinema.

'Aamis' meaning ravening is a strong reflection of saying 'love can u take anywhere' where their unending love for exotic meat from the northeast leads to a horrific ending.

Actor Lima Das said, "I remember from my very childhood, I have this feeling of doing one good film but somehow it never happened. When I first read the script, I realized that yes, this is a kind of character and role I was looking forward to doing at some point in the time of my life. I was indeed very happy but the experience started when I started reading the script".

Bhaskar Hazarika, said, "Aamis is a love story and it is also an experimental audience manipulation because as a filmmaker, we try to manipulate the audience; that's how we make films. We start this film as a love story and suddenly without warning, we put it towards a horrific ending".

Bhaskar added, "It's interesting to see how people react as they go through an entire journey of emotions from feeling happy to feeling disgusted. I think that is why the film is accepted all over the country and its playing with subtitles." Gangs of Wasseypur famed director applauded the movie. He said that nothing like this has come out of India.

Bejoy Nambiar, a spectator from Mumbai said,"I think it is a really wildly original idea, I have been hearing a lot about the film, and I am glad I finally got to watch it. Quite something, took me completely by surprise, I was not expecting it to go this way."

Recently 'Aamis' was premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in New York and was screened at the 19th New York Indian Film Festival.

