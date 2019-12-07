Bala Box-office Collections: The Film Sees A 55% Dip At The End Of The Fourth Week

The Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Bala is enjoying its fourth week at the box-office. The comedy movie has proved to be another successful venture for the Andhadhun actor, Ayushmann Khurana. Here are the box-office collection figures of Bala recorded at December 6, 2019:

Bala box-office collections

The reports indicate that Bala had a decent hold at the box-office even in the fourth week. According to box-office India, the movie performed much better in the fourth week than the previous three weeks of its run. The film saw a fall of 55%, which was recorded to be better than the 60% approximate of its first, second-week fall percentage. Bala total collection has been documented to be around ₹ 110 crores by the end of its 28th day of theatrical run.

The reports suggest that Bala will be able to add another two crores in the next days to take the Bala total collection to ₹ 112 crores. The nett collections for Bala in Mumbai will be around the ₹ 32.50 crores, whereas, Dehli and UP will be the films best-performing circuit with a nett collection of ₹ 31 crores. The box-office collections of Bala till date are as follows:

Week One - ₹ 694,100,000

Week Two - ₹ 258,400,000

Week Three - ₹ 101,000,000

Week Four - ₹ 45,000,000 (approx)

Bala Total Collection - ₹ 1,098,500,000 (approx)

More about Bala

Bala is a comedy movie from 2019 based on the concept of premature balding. The movie’s star cast features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla and Javed Jaffery in the pivotal roles. The movie made rounds in the news for having a similar concept to the movie Ujda Chaman. As well as, including a song composed by another artist without issuing the copyrights. The movie released at the box-office on November 8, 2019.

