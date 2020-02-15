Renuka Shahane Reacts Strongly To Bhuj College Period-shaming Case, Other Celebs Furious

Celebrities from the film industry reacted strongly to the case in which a Bhuj college period-shamed students. As reports of 68 students being checked to see if they were menstruating before a temple visit surfaced, Renuka Shahane, Ashoke Pandit and Hansal Mehta vented out their anger.

READ: Bhuj College Period-shames Students; Appalling Strip-test Enrages Parents

Renuka Shahane tweeted how the constitution provided the citizens equal rights, but menstruation took away this right. The actor termed it as a ‘shame.’

Our Constitution give us equal rights but our menstruation doesn't! #KutchUniversity #Shame 😡 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 14, 2020

Hansal Mehta shared a report on the incident and wrote 'WTF.'

READ: Bhuj College Period-shame Case: FIR Lodged Against Principal, Warden & Supervisors

Ashoke Pandit reacted to a video in which a sadhu was justifying that the incident should not be seen in a ‘wrong context.’ He termed it ‘shameful & disgusting’, while demanding those responsible for it be punished with imprisonment.

The case:

68 students from the Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute were made to strip by their principal Rita Raninga. She wanted to ensure that the menstruating students do not enter the temple.

"It was really humiliating what happened in that washroom. Why did they have to make us take off our underwear? We could've just told them. This is not fair and absolutely wrong," one of the girls said.

Following the uproar, a First Information Report has been registered against the principal, warden and two hostel supervisors, reports claimed.

READ: DCW Demands Bhuj College Principal Behind Period Strip-test Be Sacked; NCW To Probe

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal lashed out at the 'disgusting mindset' of the Principal and demanded that she be sacked. National Commission for Woman (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma formed an enquiry team that will visit the college to probe the matter.

क्या घटिया हरकत है ये!



ऐसी घटिया मानसिकता के लोगों को प्रिंसिपल बनाया कैसे? इस मामले में प्रिंसिपल पर केस दर्ज हो और तुरंत बर्खास्त किया जाए! https://t.co/XJtu4Vs0FC — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 14, 2020

READ: Japan's 'Little Miss Period' Out To Shatter Menstruation Stereotypes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.