Bigg Boss Kannada Winner: Everything You Need To Know About Shine Shetty

The highly-awaited results of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 were announced last night. The reality show concluded with Kiccha Sudeep announcing Shine Shetty as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Shetty got quite emotional after the results. He expressed his gratitude towards closed ones and the audience for their constant love and support.

Who is Shine Shetty?

Shine Shetty is a South Indian actor known for his appearance in television serials. However, he grew popular with his performance in Kannada language soap opera Meera Madhav. Shetty has also tried his hands at anchoring in reality shows. He was last seen in Lakshmi Baramma. Later on, he appeared in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 as a contestant.

Bigg Boss Kannada winner's relationship with the housemates

During his stay, the Bigg Boss Kannada winner went on to become the captain of Bigg Boss house for two times. According to a report, he was also the only participant who earned the most number of Kicchana Chappale. Shine Shetty has also made headlines for his deepening bond with Deepika Das and relationship with other contestants.

Shetty’s friendship with Deepika Das was always in talk among their fans. Shine Shetty has always been supportive of her. The Bigg Boss Kannada winner has also expressed admiration towards Das. Moreover, he could be seen complimenting her fashionable looks.

How active Shine Shetty was in tasks?

Besides his friendship, he has always been in the lead of activities. Shine Shetty displayed his talent and left no stone unturned in finishing the tasks effectively and with the required interest. Furthermore, the Bigg Boss Kannada winner’s amiable behaviour with his housemates is worth praising.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 first premiered on October 13, 2019. The ace reality show was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. This show primarily consisted of 18 contestants. However, later on, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 witnessed two wild card entries amid the show. After showcasing, dramas, twists, and turns, the reality show finally concluded with Shine Shetty as its winner.

