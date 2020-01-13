Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Hosted By Kichcha Sudeep Has Big News For Its Viewers; Details Inside

Popular actor Kichcha Sudeep is the host of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The show is highly appreciated by the fans and it is currently at the peak.

Reportedly, the fans are loving every aspect of the show. Right from the fun tasks to the eliminations, even the wild card contestants and the in-house fights have been entertaining the audience for a long time now.

The popular show has proved its popularity and demand on the TRP charts. Owing to the success of the show, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 have decided to extend the show.

Here is the big news

According to recent reports, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has been extended by two weeks now. As a result of this, the grand finale event of the show will now be taking place at the beginning of February. A source close to the show has confirmed this rumour and told a news publication that as the show has received an amazing response from the viewers, the makers have decided to extend Bigg Boss for 14 more days. The source also added that as per this new plan, the finale on this season is expected to be held on February 1st and the episode will be airing on February 2nd.

Apart from this, the source claimed that the host Kichcha Sudeep has also confirmed the development on the show. He also mentioned that when they discussed the extension of the show with Kichcha Sudeep, the actor obligated to it. He also agreed to plan his dates accordingly.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 premiered on October 13, 2019. The show is currently in its fourteenth week and has got its top 9 contestants. As of now, contestants Deepika Das, Shine Shetty, Chandan Achar, Kishen Bilagali, Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty, Harish Raj, Priyanka, and Vasuki Vaibhav are the nine housemates who are fighting for the winner's trophy on the show.

