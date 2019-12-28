Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Shine Shetty And Team Win Day 1 Of Luxury Budget Task

The task named Minchina Ota began on day 72 of the show. The event was called the luxury task and it divided the contestants into phases. The contestants were awarded a key upon winning the task. The team with the most number of keys wins the task.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Shine Shetty and team win Day1 of Luxury Budget Task

The housemates were divided into two teams lead by Shine Shetty and Kishan Bilagali. The first task is announced and the members are asked to collect as many coconuts as possible. The task begins and the contestants divided the work among themselves. The nature of the game ultimately makes them get physical with each other.

An overhead board comes down swinging and hits Chandana's on the head. The actor feels tremendous pain but somehow recollects conscience and continues the task. By the end of the task, Harish takes upon himself to count the coconuts and announces the winner. Shine's team emerges victorious and are rewarded with the key.

The housemates celebrate after the gruelling task. They fling the coconuts at each other. A surprise awaits them by the name of Bigg Boss carnival. The housemates indulge in the festivities and have a good time. However, the housemates recognize a clown to be of a similar face only to be revealed next week.

