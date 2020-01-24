Bigg Boss Kannada 7 THIS Contestant Wins The 'Ticket To Finale'

Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is inching towards its grand finale and the show has grabbed everyone's attention to find out who will win the show. The race to survive in the house is getting more and more intense with every other day. Adding a new twist to the show, the makers of the show have introduced Ticket To Finale. This Ticket enables the contestants to make it to the grand finale. While the competition is getting more and tougher, Vasuki Vaibhav became the first contestant to win the Ticket To Finale on Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Vasuki Vaibhav and Bhoomi Shetty had been best friends since day one and were often spending time with each other. Their growing friendship had always been the talk of the town. The duo has always been the biggest support system in each other's journey in the house.

Vasuki's victory did not go too well with the housemates. Contestant Bhoomi, who always stood by Vasuki side always through thick and thin, did not even bother to congratulate him when he won. On the other hand, Vasuki was very well aware of Bhoomi's changed behaviour. He also tried to pacify her and even sang songs to cheer her up. The lady refused to let go off the problems between them. Even after seeing Vasuki Vaibhav's efforts, Bhoomi still decided to maintain distance.

