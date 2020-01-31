Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Bigg Boss Kannada Voting Suggests That Fans Can Bid Goodbye To THESE Contestants

Television News

Bigg Boss Kannada voting will take place to decide on the run of five contestants. Check here to see whom netizens are rooting to stay in the house.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss kannada voting

This season of Bigg Boss Kannada has been a blockbuster hit with the audience. The current season of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is inching towards its grand finale and everyone is excited to know who will hold the winning trophy. This time the show is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Kannada 7 THIS Contestant Wins The 'Ticket To Finale'

The race to survive in the house is getting more and more intense with every other day. The upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada will see a few more contestants getting eliminated. Thus making the race to the final a tough one.

The contestants nominated for this week’s eliminations are Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Prathap, Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav. All these contestants entered the house on the first day and will be now seen competing to survive the race.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week?

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Hosted By Kichcha Sudeep Has Big News For Its Viewers; Details Inside

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Shine Shetty And Team Win Day 1 Of Luxury Budget Task

How can you vote for your favourite contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

One can cast their votes through the Voot website. Alternatively, one can also vote for their contestants using the official Voot app. The final count will be counted by the makers and will be the deciding factor for who should stay in the house.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Deepika Das And Kuri Prathap Safe From The Danger Zone This Week

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
INDIA LOOK TO TEST BENCH STRENGTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA