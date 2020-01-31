Bigg Boss Kannada Voting Suggests That Fans Can Bid Goodbye To THESE Contestants

This season of Bigg Boss Kannada has been a blockbuster hit with the audience. The current season of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is inching towards its grand finale and everyone is excited to know who will hold the winning trophy. This time the show is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep.

The race to survive in the house is getting more and more intense with every other day. The upcoming weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada will see a few more contestants getting eliminated. Thus making the race to the final a tough one.

The contestants nominated for this week’s eliminations are Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Prathap, Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav. All these contestants entered the house on the first day and will be now seen competing to survive the race.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week?

How can you vote for your favourite contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

One can cast their votes through the Voot website. Alternatively, one can also vote for their contestants using the official Voot app. The final count will be counted by the makers and will be the deciding factor for who should stay in the house.

