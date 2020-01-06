The Debate
Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: All You Need To Know About Rajni Chandy

Others

Rajni Chandy is a renowned actor in the Malayalam film industry known for her works in 2 films. Read to know about the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss malayalam 2

Probably one of the few actors who got a break in the Malayalam film industry at such an old age is Rajni Chandy. She is a renowned actor in the Malayalam film industry known for her notable works in 2 films, so far. She owned a fitness club called Alapuzha and she opened it with the help of her relative, who also later told her about the opportunities in the film industry.

Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Contestant Reshma Rajan Has Dabbled In These 3 Professions?

Who is Rajni Chandy?

Chandy is a Malayalam actor, who made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie, Oru Mutthassai Gadha (2016). She played the role of a wealthy grandmother who helps to change her daughter’s older mother in law’s repressed behaviour by fulfilling her bucket list. Soon after, they start an online group for elderly people.

But before making her debut in movies the veteran was known to run a gym for elderly people. She got the role for the movie after auditioning for it and received a lot of praises from the critic for her work.

Read | Mohanlal To Present The 2nd Season Of Bigg Boss Malayalam After A Successful Season 1

Next, the actor was seen in the film Gandhinagaril Unniyarcha which released in 2017. The family-comedy was directed by Jayesh Mainagappally and Rajni Chandy was appreciated for this film as well. She played the role of a dominant woman who is loud but loved for the people of Kerala. She is soon challenged by a cop who believes her father was killed because of this woman.

Read | Manju Warrier & Sunny Wayne’s Malayalam Horror Flick Titled ‘Chatur Mugham’

Rajni Chandy will soon be seen in the movie, The Gambler, the story based on the relationship of a father-son duo. Apart from acting, Rajni Chandy is fond of stitching, arts and craft. After she settled in her fitness club she turned her hobby into a profession and sold many of her works, and even gifted to her near and dear ones. The actor is also good at cooking and her favourite subject is Mathematics! Rajni Chandy is currently the contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

Read | Malayalam Movies In 2019: 'Jallikattu', 'Luca' And Other Top Hits

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
