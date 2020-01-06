Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Everything You Need To Know About Contestant Pradeep Chandran

One of the most popular shows on Malayalam television, Bigg Boss is all set to return on air with its 2nd season. Be it the exciting nomination process or fun-filled tasks, Bigg Boss Malayalam is one of the few shows in South Indian television that has managed to get the audience hooked, with its interesting tasks and fun-filled weekends. Recently, it was revealed that popular television celebrity, Pradeep Chandran has been roped in as the contestant on the show. Here is everything you need to know about Pradeep Chandran and his work:

Who is Pradeep Chandran?

Born on 17th November, 1981 in Thiruvananthapuram, Pradeep Chandran kick-started his acting career with Mission 90 days in 2007, which was directed by Major Ravi in collaboration with actor Mammootty. Later, Pradeep worked in many films like Evidam Swargamanu, Angel John, Kandahar and Lokpal with another South Indian superstar, Mohanlal. Pradeep also was a part of a Major Ravi directorial, 1971: Beyond Borders, starring Mohanlal and Allu Sirish in the leading roles. Pradeep Chandran graced the television industry for the first time with the serial Kunjali Marakkar. Pradeep also won the award for Best Debut actor in Asianet Television Awards, 2011.

Fans excited for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

I’ve checked hotstar too but it isn’t there! The one paavam guy didn’t deserve this 😕. Please @mohanlal sir kindly show us the entry of #SujoMatthew too 🙏. At least add it in tonight’s episode and keep things fair 👍. #BiggBossMalayalam #BiggBossSeason2 — Jaani (@malayalipennu) January 6, 2020

