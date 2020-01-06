The Debate
Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Everything You Need To Know About Contestant Pradeep Chandran

Others

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Pradeep Chandran is a popular face in south, as the actor has many television shows and Malayalam films under his credit. Read on.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss malayalam 2

One of the most popular shows on Malayalam television, Bigg Boss is all set to return on air with its 2nd season. Be it the exciting nomination process or fun-filled tasks, Bigg Boss Malayalam is one of the few shows in South Indian television that has managed to get the audience hooked, with its interesting tasks and fun-filled weekends. Recently, it was revealed that popular television celebrity, Pradeep Chandran has been roped in as the contestant on the show. Here is everything you need to know about Pradeep Chandran and his work:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Asked For Rashami Desai's House Keys As Soon As He Got Evicted?

Who is Pradeep Chandran?

Born on 17th November, 1981 in Thiruvananthapuram, Pradeep Chandran kick-started his acting career with Mission 90 days in 2007, which was directed by Major Ravi in collaboration with actor Mammootty. Later, Pradeep worked in many films like Evidam Swargamanu, Angel John, Kandahar and Lokpal with another South Indian superstar, Mohanlal. Pradeep also was a part of a Major Ravi directorial, 1971: Beyond Borders, starring Mohanlal and Allu Sirish in the leading roles. Pradeep Chandran graced the television industry for the first time with the serial Kunjali Marakkar. Pradeep also won the award for Best Debut actor in Asianet Television Awards, 2011. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets The 'fake Girlfriend' Tag After Slapping Sidharth Shukla

Fans excited for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Will Vishal Aditya Singh Leave The House After A Showdown With Madhurima?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Responds Angrily To Asim Riaz’s Apology To Sidharth Shukla

 

 

