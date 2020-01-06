Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Will Have Dr Rajith Kumar, Who Says "uterus Displaces On Jumping"

The makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam have started out with the second season of the reality show and the show is already mired in controversies. The celebrities in the show are rather unusual and the audiences are excited about what the show is about to deliver. However, one such negative publicity the show is receiving is the casting of Dr Rajith Kumar, a public speaker known for his controversial notions on women.

Dr Rajith Kumar's past

Dr Rajith Kumar is also a college professor according to multiple reports. He made it into the news in the year 2013 when his interaction with college students went south after his deceitful comments on women.

Reports suggest the professor commented on women wearing jeans. He said they are prone to giving birth to transgender babies. Some of the students in the crowd protested his words and stormed out of the venue.

After a few years, it was reported in a publication that Kumar repeated his comments on major television. According to several reports, he also said that rebellious parent and liberal mindset of parents will give birth to autistic babies and babies with several mental problems which also included cerebral palsy. He mentioned that dressing sense is a major reason for such causes in young babies. This enraged many and criticised him as a misogynist and insensitive person.

However, he was cast in the Bigg Boss Malayalam version anyway, which is a controversial point by the makers of the show. The Kerala government also condemned him and denounced for his comments on homosexuality and women. He has also commented that women cannot jump and if they do then their uterus gets displaced which can be misleading according to several critics. He has also published Malayalam books.

