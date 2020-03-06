'Bigg Boss Telugu' Fame Rahul Sipligunj Posts Pub Brawl Video; Says TRS MLAs' Kin Attacked

Rahul Sipligunj narrated his side of the story after a video of him being attacked in a pub went viral. The Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 winner claimed that he was attacked by brothers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s MLAs. Sharing a CCTV footage of the incident, the actor-singer wrote that he was ‘provoked and attacked’, while writing to TRS Working President KT Rama Rao seeking justice.
Rahul took to social media on Friday to share the moment from Wednesday night at around 11.30 pm. He is seen grooving on the dance floor before a group of men pass by him. Matters get heated between them after which the men can be seen pushing him, before they are separated, though they kept exchanging heated words.
Rahul wrote to KTR that he had always voted for the TRS since he wants to ‘serve Telangana as long as’ lives. He , however, rued its leaders ‘misusing their power’ like this. He added that he was ‘shocked’ that MLA’s brothers were ‘’misbehaving and hitting people’ like this, using the leader’s influence.
Rahul urged KTR to stop this, demanding justice, and taking necessary action. He was even ready to face consequences if there was any mistake on his end,but asked why should the ‘common man’ face a situation like he did. The artist added that he was looking up to KTR with ‘great hope’ for ‘unbiased justice’ to take the right action against ‘ruthless people.’
CCTV footage of the incident, how this gang has provoked & attacked me. please see it for yourself & stand for what is right! @ktrtrs sir, I always stood for TRS party & I vote for TRS alone because I am born on this land & I will serve Telangana as long as I live. Sir we elect our leaders because we trust them but they cannot misuse their power like this. I am shocked that an MLAs brothers of our own TRS party is misbehaving in public & hitting people jus because of his brothers influence. This has to stop sir, I need justice & I am waiting for you to take necessary action on this. I request you to look into this case, if you find any mistake in my end,please take the necessary action but if I am not wrong why should I or any common man face what I faced on that day. You are my & our leader, we look up to you so with great hope I am appealing to you sir, I demand justice - an unbiased justice. It’s time to stop such ruthless people misusing their power & I believe you will definitely do what is right. Thank you Sir for taking time to go through my appeal! God bless Telangana!
Earlier, the latter part of the incident had surfaced on social media, where the men were seen hitting Rahul with beer bottles.
Bigboss winner - #RahulSipligunj was injured in an attack #PrismPub #Gachibowli #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/jCj1DlaWlq— H@ri P@vaN (@Andhrawala9999) March 5, 2020
