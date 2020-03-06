'Bigg Boss Telugu' Fame Rahul Sipligunj Posts Pub Brawl Video; Says TRS MLAs' Kin Attacked

Rahul Sipligunj narrated his side of the story after a video of him being attacked in a pub went viral. The Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 winner claimed that he was attacked by brothers of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s MLAs. Sharing a CCTV footage of the incident, the actor-singer wrote that he was ‘provoked and attacked’, while writing to TRS Working President KT Rama Rao seeking justice.

Rahul took to social media on Friday to share the moment from Wednesday night at around 11.30 pm. He is seen grooving on the dance floor before a group of men pass by him. Matters get heated between them after which the men can be seen pushing him, before they are separated, though they kept exchanging heated words.

Rahul wrote to KTR that he had always voted for the TRS since he wants to ‘serve Telangana as long as’ lives. He , however, rued its leaders ‘misusing their power’ like this. He added that he was ‘shocked’ that MLA’s brothers were ‘’misbehaving and hitting people’ like this, using the leader’s influence.

Rahul urged KTR to stop this, demanding justice, and taking necessary action. He was even ready to face consequences if there was any mistake on his end,but asked why should the ‘common man’ face a situation like he did. The artist added that he was looking up to KTR with ‘great hope’ for ‘unbiased justice’ to take the right action against ‘ruthless people.’

Here's the post:

Earlier, the latter part of the incident had surfaced on social media, where the men were seen hitting Rahul with beer bottles.

