Black Clover 280: Release Date And Time For The Manga; Spoilers

Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and has been adapted into a highly regarded anime TV show. The show has gathered a worldwide following. Read on to find out when the Black Clover 280 comes and if any spoilers have leaked.

Black Clover Chapter 280 Release Date

Also Read: 'My Hero Academia' Chapter 298 Release Date Revealed | Read Details

Black Clover Chapter 280 manga will come out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. New chapters for Black Clover are released every Sunday. However, the raw manga has been released in Japan so spoilers have been leaked on social media forums. Let's take a look at Black Clover 280 spoilers. As per a report by Shonen Jump, the Black Clover 280 manga will release at midnight JST. English translations will be available in a few hours. Approximate times for the English release are as follows:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, January 31st

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, January 31st

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, January 31st

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, January 31st

Also Read: Where To Watch 'Redo Of Healer' Anime Series? Is It Available On Netflix?

Black Clover Spoilers

Also Read: Where To Watch 'As The Gods Will' In India? The Official Adaptation Of Japanese Manga

If you are someone who doesn't appreciate getting spoiled, stop reading. Those of you who want to know what happens in this chapter, read on. The new chapter is titled 'Surging Disaster' and dives into the mythology of the devils. These spoilers haven't been confirmed yet, so take them with a grain of salt. Here's everything important that happened in this chapter:

Jack gets nearly crucified by the devils. He gets temporarily paralysed.

These two devils are Nameher and Lilith, two of the most powerful beings introduced into the show yet. Even the other demons are scared of these two.

The Tree of Qlipphoth start opening and they start sucking out all the mana from the world, opening the first gates of Royal Palace. Dozens of demons gush out from the gates. Demon Gods are revived.

Nacht, the intelligent starts to think of a way to defeat Morris, as things go from bad to worse. He can't get a lot done since minor devils keep interrupting him. Zenon is confident in their victory, however, and believes they can defeat the demons if they fight to their last breath.

At the end of the chapter, Clover Kingdom gets attacked by the Demon Gods, setting up a nice cliffhanger.

Also Read: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Noblesse'? Know All About This Exciting Anime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.