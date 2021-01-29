Black Clover 280: Release Date And Time For The Manga; Spoilers

Quick links:
Black Clover is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and has been adapted into a highly regarded anime TV show. The show has gathered a worldwide following. Read on to find out when the Black Clover 280 comes and if any spoilers have leaked.
Black Clover Chapter 280 manga will come out on Sunday, January 31, 2021. New chapters for Black Clover are released every Sunday. However, the raw manga has been released in Japan so spoilers have been leaked on social media forums. Let's take a look at Black Clover 280 spoilers. As per a report by Shonen Jump, the Black Clover 280 manga will release at midnight JST. English translations will be available in a few hours. Approximate times for the English release are as follows:
If you are someone who doesn't appreciate getting spoiled, stop reading. Those of you who want to know what happens in this chapter, read on. The new chapter is titled 'Surging Disaster' and dives into the mythology of the devils. These spoilers haven't been confirmed yet, so take them with a grain of salt. Here's everything important that happened in this chapter:
