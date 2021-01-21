'My Hero Academia' Chapter 298 Release Date Revealed | Read Details

The film adaptations of manga series have been brought several times to the Japanese audience who don't seem to get enough of it. Among the popular manga series is My Hero Academia, who has already been given film adaptations. The fans of this series had received good news a while back that yet another film would be given to the franchise. However, the hype for My Hero Academia chapter 298 is at its peak as its release draws closer. Have a look at the release date of My Hero Academia chapter 298 along with more details about this venture as well.

My Hero Academia chapter 298 release date revealed

Having created a strong fan base that has reached to all the parts of the world and has already been given two films. There was a lot of hype for the release of the third film of the franchise, but the release dates of the same has been revealed. The release of the film is hardly a few days away, as it is all set to come out on January 24. There are various kinds of predictions going around the plot of this venture as well.

Micky.com has given one such prediction, saying that the 'Hero' society is shown to be on its knees, with villains having an upper hand as they terrorize the people. Many of the heroes may even be portrayed to be dead according to this prediction, with hell broken loose all over. It would be interesting to see whether this prediction would be proven accurate and how would the heroes come back on top if it is proven right. Various villains have been created by the makers of this series and fans have also been eager to know which of them would feature in My Hero Academia 298.

With a growing number of film adaptations and multiple editions of this franchise followed by many, My Hero Academia can be considered as one of the top manga series in existence. It began nearly seven years ago, in 2014 and has grown exponentially ever since.

