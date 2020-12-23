Brie Larson In Nintendo Commercial: The Actor Opens Up About Playing The Consoles

Actor Brie Larson recently got to be a part of a Nintendo TV commercial for their console Nintendo Switch. The commercial sees her playing multiple video games and also conveying how the game holds importance in her life since her childhood. Take a look at the video here and know more.

Brie Larson Nintendo Commercial

Captain America star Brie Larson was recently a part of the Nintendo Switch commercial. Through the video, she was seen playing Ring Fit Adventure, Fortnite, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as the video conveys how the games are a huge part of Brie’s life. By the end of the commercial, she is seen reminiscing her childhood days and how her mom used to let Brie and her sister play on the console depending on how finished their homework first.

In an interview with Glamour, Brie mentioned how it feels like she worked her whole life for this moment and her mom is thrilled. Her mom said that all these hours of playing Nintendo are finally being put into something. The actor has spent thousands of hours playing on the consoles and says that being a part of a Nintendo commercial is a surreal feeling and like a dream come true for her.

“I am so genuinely passionate about Nintendo and their games that when I directed the film Unicorn Store, I put some of my home video footage in there from when I was a toddler holding a controller. There are just some deep memories there.” Those memories include games like. “Oh my gosh,” she says with the excitement of a kid on Christmas. “Duck Hunt just felt magical because I couldn't understand how I was interacting with the TV in that way.”

Larson said that she is really passionate about the games and that she added some of her home footage from when she was a toddler and held a Nintendo controller and that those are really important memories for her. She revealed that her memories involve the games The Little Mermaid, Super Mario Brothers, Super Spike V'Ball, and Duck Hunt especially. Duck Hunt makes the actor as excited as ever and she said that it felt magical how she could interact with a TV in that way. The actor-director said that her love for gaming is what makes her act and direct better.

