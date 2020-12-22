John Krasinski & Dwayne Johnson Return For Some Good News' Holiday Episode

John Krasinski was on a mission to make 2020 better during the quarantine period this year. The Office star started a YouTube channel where he hosted a show called Some Good News. After 7 months he recently uploaded another video to bring in the holiday spirits and give everyone some more good news’ to be happier for Christmas. He also invited a few stars to help him set the mood. Read more here.

ALSO READ: Recap 2020: 'Some Good News' To 'Oprah Talks', List Of Best Quarantine Talk Shows Of 2020

John Krasinski's Some Good News podcast has a star-studded return for the holiday season

John Krasinski's Some Good News recently had an episode where the actor brought the spotlight to some amazing people who were some good for the community. The show began with John Krasinski showing some of the fan art that received and provided that audience with some hilarious commentary. He then started the show with some actual good news from the internet.

The Holiday episode starred Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney and Justin Timberlake. The Some Good News podcast guests are not always popular celebrities but also the common people and frontline workers who have helped spread positivity and smile during these tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the Some Good News podcast guests from the earlier episodes include the cast of Hamilton, Billie Elish, The Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper, Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, Oprah and the cast of The Office.

ALSO READ: Best Of 'The Office' Christmas Episodes To Binge-watch This Holiday Season

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Reacts To 'The Office' Actor Rainn Wilson's Remark That He Doesn't Know Her

Justin Timberlake was seen in the video for a short segment when he dropped in to introduce the "big man in the suit", Dwanta Claus. The Rock in the light of spreading happiness during the holidays dressed up in a red Santa Claus costume. Dwayne Johnson joined the SGN episode to help fulfil the wishes of the spotlight parent of the week, chosen by John Krasinski.

ALSO READ: John Krasinski Shares Emotional Note, Reveals He Is Taking A Break From 'Some Good News'

When a single parent named Jay Able, who recently lost his job was brought on the show as the "Hero Parent of the week" for selling his comic books on eBay to be able to buy his kids Christmas presents. Johnson joined the stream and told the "super dad" to take all his comics off the listing because he would take care of the gifts now. He promised the widowed father to buy all the L.O.L dolls and video games on his kids' gift list for them. George Clooney also showed up in this episode as the weatherman in the initial section and reported from home saying, "It's good, it looks pretty good".

ALSO READ: John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’ Franchise To Come Up With Another Spectacular Sequel

IMAGE CREDITS: @JOHNKRASINSKI IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.