BTS' Jungkook Accidentally Reveals New Tattoo On 'Run BTS!', Fans Surprised

The much-anticipated episode of Run BTS was aired recently with all the members of the South Korean boy band along with celebrity chef Baek Jong Won. The episode was uploaded on Zati Farhani's Youtube channel and the first thing that caught everyone's attention was Jungkook's tattoo sleeve. Read on to know more about Jungkook's new tattoo.

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Has The Highest Viewed Hashtag On Tik Tok With Over 30 Billion Views

BTS' Jungkook accidentally reveals his tattoo on BTS Run

BTS' Jungkook's tattoos were revealed accidentally on the latest episode of BTS Run. In the episode, Jungkook casually rolled up the sleeves of his beige/brown sweatshirt while he was cooking so that it would be out of his way. It was then that his tattoo sleeve was revealed for everybody to see. His new tattoo wasn't censored as well, which gave a clear view to his fans and followers. You can see a glimpse of the tattoo here, as well as the episode where the South Korean band members try their hand at cooking.

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Buys Home For 7.6 Billion Won In Itaewon Near Indian Embassy: Reports

According to a report by Korea Boo, getting tattoos is still considered a taboo within their culture, which is why broadcasting networks blur them or cover them using bandages is a K-Pop idol has any visible tattoos. There are certain laws that ban tattoos to be shown on-air, which is why some networks are more strict with their censorship than others. Here are a few of the fan reactions to Jungkook's tattoos, which were posted on Run BTS' latest episode.

Also Read | Jungkook's New Look At The 2021 Golden Disc Awards Makes Fan Speculate About Mixtape

BTS' Jungkook's news

According to a report in IMWBuzz, Jeon Jung-Kook, better known as Jungkook is the youngest band member of the South Korean band BTS. He is now the most eminent personality on Tik Tok as his hashtag on the platform has gained over 30 billion views. While his hashtag is number one in the world, Jimin comes close to 26.7 billion views. He recently also purchased a new house in Itaewon, South Korea, for which he shelled out 7.63 billion won, which converts to $7,050,940. The house's location falls in a diplomatic district that is popular among foreign diplomats and residents. The new house constitutes two floors and is spread across 230.72 square meters.

Also Read | BTS Army Makes 'Jungkook Selca' Trend On Twitter After BigHit's Post; See Tweets

Image Credits: BTS.Jungkook official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.