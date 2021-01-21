From Man Bun To Blonde Locks: Jungkook's Hair Looks That Went Viral In No Time

Jungkook is one of the most popular members of K-pop band, BTS. The 23-year-old singer has been known for experimenting with his looks quite often. Over the last few years, Jungkook’s hair has been a hot topic of discussion. The BTS singer’s constant updated hairdos are a fan favourite. So take a look at some of Jungkook’s hairstyles that the fans have fallen in love with.

Jungkook’s hair moments that the ARMY loves

1. Blonde hairdo

The latest hair look, that BTS’ Jungkook is his blonde look. The BTS ARMY is fawning over Jungkook’s hair. The look perfectly compliments his symmetrical features. No wonder the moment BigHit shared the septet’s new selfies they went viral and most importantly the ARMY could not get enough of Jungkook’s hair. Take a look.

2. Man bun

The BTS ARMY is known for being one of the most powerful fandoms in the music industry. So, whenever the fandom receives any new updates about the K-pop group, it is bound to trend. Same was the case when BTS’ Jungkook was seen in a man bun. Jungkook’s photos instantly went viral on social media. Take a look.

3. The side fade

As mentioned earlier, BTS’ Jungkook has always been experimental when it comes to his looks. So, when Jungkook’s photos in a side fade were posted online they went viral in no time. Jungkook’s hair became a hot topic of discussion. The BTS ARMY was in love with Jungkook’s hair. Take a look at BTS’ Jungkook's fade here.

4. The blue hair

BTS’ Jungkook has not only experimented with haircuts but also with various hair colours. Before going blonde, Jungkook’s hair was also coloured in blue. The hair colour complimented his looks really-well. Moreover, a selfie featuring BTS’ Jungkook in his blue hair glory became a viral sensation. Take a look.

5. The brown hair

Another day and another hair colour look. BTS’ Jungkook seems to look good in any hair colour. No wonder when he coloured his hair tips in brown he looked stunning. The hair colour highlighted his sharp features and was loved by the BTS ARMY. Take a look.

