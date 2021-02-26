BTS’ V Breaking Down Over Being Bullied In School In Old Video Has Gone Viral

Recent times have seen various reports claiming that Korean celebrities from the entertainment industry used to be bullies in school. Whether there is any truth to the stories of these celebrities being bullies remain unconfirmed, however, an old story of BTS’ V being a victim of school bullying has made its way back to the surface. Many posts about BTS’ V and his bullying controversy in school started making the rounds around Feb 22.

BTS' V talking about bullying

A viral video shows BTS' V breaking down and talking about how he was bullied in school. In Taehyung’s viral video, he spoke about how he almost lost all his friends once because of one friend. He mentioned a friend who invited him for a birthday party but purposefully kept the location of the party a secret causing Taehyung to wander aimlessly for hours. When he was finally told the address, it was too late and so he had to come back home after dropping off the gift. However, in Taehyung’s viral video, he does mention that that particular friend apologized to him after a while.

More about the bullying controversy

The story of an Afreecatv BJ (Broadcasting Jockey) who in a video from 2015 claimed many things about the BTS singer also went viral, eventually being roped in with the newly revived tale. In the video, the streamer talked about how BTS’ V was his "service boy". In 2015, he was asked by a viewer if this meant he was friends with V, however, the jockey used harsh language claiming he didn't have friends like him and that even though he was a bit jealous of V now, he was never friends with him. The jockey also claimed that he used to have a food-chain like relationship with BTS’ V where he was the "lion" and V was the "rabbit".

The streamer ended the chat with some more harsh words for BTS’ V, asking viewers to stop tying him up with V saying they were friends. He went on to address Taehyung aka V, directly and said, "Taehyung, you really succeeded and made it. You used to shuttle snacks for us". The bullying controversy surrounding the BTS singer eventually got roped in with another bullying story that V talked about in the past about being left out from a birthday party.

The 2015 video had blown up earlier as well, which led the Afreecatv BJ to upload an apology video in 2019. In the video, the streamer had to explain that he didn't ask BTS’ V to personally get snacks for them. He also explained how he was not the friend with the birthday party incident who almost caused the BTS star to lose his friends at one point.

BTS’ BE updates

The K-pop boy band BTS released its fifth album BE in 2020 which covers themes of comfort, loneliness, anxiety, depression, frustration, restlessness, sadness, hope, connection, and joy. The album has so far received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike as BTS’ BE was the fifth album for the band to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. BTS’ members include Jungkook, Suga, RM, V, Jin, J-Hope and Jimin.

