The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BTS Releases Locations And Dates For Their 'Map Of The Soul' Tour

Others

BigHit released the BTS tour dates and fans are excited about it. Find more details about the tour dates, the venue and all about the concert.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.a. BTS will make their much-awaited comeback in February. The seven-member boyband were a top trend globally after their latest track Black Swan took fans by storm.

The art film did not feature the band but it featured a contemporary dance group from the reputed MN Dance Academy. Furthermore, BTS’ parent company BigHit released the BTS tour dates on their official Twitter.

Also Read | BTS Comeback 2020 Is Bigger Than The Event, Here Is A Guide To Knowing All About It

The hype around BTS Tour dates 

BigHit teased an initial tour news in December 2020. They released a tour picture with a vague caption which created a lot of speculation within the fandom. However, on January 21st IST BigHit released the official and final BTS tour dates inclusive of the tour line-up, venue details, and days on their Twitter handle.

Also Read | BTS Astounded By Their Own Black Swan MV; Watch Them React To The Video

BTS will mark the start of their new album’s tour in hometown Seoul at the massive Olympic Stadium on April 11th, 2020. Further, the group will head to destinations in the North America region. They will also hold concerts in Barcelona, London, and Berlin.

There are new venue additions in Canada and the U.S.A. this year. The first part of the tour will end in Japanese cities namely Osaka, Saitama, and Tokyo.

Here is a glimpse of BTS tour dates 

Also Read | BTS Will Now Collaborate With Starbucks Korea To Raise Funds For Youth

Fans went berserk over the news and started hoarding around their cities after the BTS tour dates were released:

Also Read | BTS New Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Breaks The Band's Own Record

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP: 'WE ARE USED TO LAL MIRCHI'
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
BJP'S QUESTION ON UDDHAV AYODYHA
KEJRIWAL LAUDS MP GOVT'S SYSTEM
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA