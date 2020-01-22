BTS Releases Locations And Dates For Their 'Map Of The Soul' Tour

Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.a. BTS will make their much-awaited comeback in February. The seven-member boyband were a top trend globally after their latest track Black Swan took fans by storm.
The art film did not feature the band but it featured a contemporary dance group from the reputed MN Dance Academy. Furthermore, BTS’ parent company BigHit released the BTS tour dates on their official Twitter.
BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR 서울 공연 메인 포스터#BTS #방탄소년단 #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/cpJ59TyHn4— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 22, 2020
BigHit teased an initial tour news in December 2020. They released a tour picture with a vague caption which created a lot of speculation within the fandom. However, on January 21st IST BigHit released the official and final BTS tour dates inclusive of the tour line-up, venue details, and days on their Twitter handle.
BTS will mark the start of their new album’s tour in hometown Seoul at the massive Olympic Stadium on April 11th, 2020. Further, the group will head to destinations in the North America region. They will also hold concerts in Barcelona, London, and Berlin.
There are new venue additions in Canada and the U.S.A. this year. The first part of the tour will end in Japanese cities namely Osaka, Saitama, and Tokyo.
BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR 일정 안내#BTS #방탄소년단 #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/qrqOUD9HAl— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 22, 2020
Billboards have been found in the US advertising @BTS_twt’ upcoming tour, which has yet to be officially announced!— ARMY MAGAZINE (@ARMYMAGofficial) January 21, 2020
With boards in Orlando, Chicago, & Santa Clara...#BTSARMY are biding their time until @BigHitEnt officially sends out the #BTSTOUR2020 dates! It will be soon ARMY! pic.twitter.com/95YScpoFVf
