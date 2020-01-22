BTS Releases Locations And Dates For Their 'Map Of The Soul' Tour

Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.a. BTS will make their much-awaited comeback in February. The seven-member boyband were a top trend globally after their latest track Black Swan took fans by storm.

The art film did not feature the band but it featured a contemporary dance group from the reputed MN Dance Academy. Furthermore, BTS’ parent company BigHit released the BTS tour dates on their official Twitter.

The hype around BTS Tour dates

BigHit teased an initial tour news in December 2020. They released a tour picture with a vague caption which created a lot of speculation within the fandom. However, on January 21st IST BigHit released the official and final BTS tour dates inclusive of the tour line-up, venue details, and days on their Twitter handle.

BTS will mark the start of their new album’s tour in hometown Seoul at the massive Olympic Stadium on April 11th, 2020. Further, the group will head to destinations in the North America region. They will also hold concerts in Barcelona, London, and Berlin.

There are new venue additions in Canada and the U.S.A. this year. The first part of the tour will end in Japanese cities namely Osaka, Saitama, and Tokyo.

Here is a glimpse of BTS tour dates

Fans went berserk over the news and started hoarding around their cities after the BTS tour dates were released:

Billboards have been found in the US advertising @BTS_twt’ upcoming tour, which has yet to be officially announced!



With boards in Orlando, Chicago, & Santa Clara...#BTSARMY are biding their time until @BigHitEnt officially sends out the #BTSTOUR2020 dates! It will be soon ARMY! pic.twitter.com/95YScpoFVf — ARMY MAGAZINE (@ARMYMAGofficial) January 21, 2020

