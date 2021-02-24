BTS Gives Parting Speech On MTV Unplugged, Says ''We Miss You So Much ARMY!"

K-pop band BTS recently appeared on MTV's series MTV unplugged. The band performed various songs for their fans from the album 'BE'. After the performance, the Bangtan Boys sat together and left a message for the ARMY. In the 2 minute video released by MTV, the band thanked the fans and also said that they miss the ARMY. Watch the video here.

BTS on MTV Unplugged gives their parting words

The video begins with RM asking everyone to thank the viewers who watched the show. He then asks Jungkook to say some words to the fans. Jungkook mentions that they miss the Army so much. He began with "First, we miss you ARMY so much! We look forward to seeing you soon, and until then, we will continue to stay by your side this year with good music.".

Jin then continued saying that he hopes that the fans 'enjoyed out first-ever performances of the b-side tracks from our album BE'. He then continued saying, "I hope everyone has a good year ahead of them and it's a bit late, but Happy New Year!". Suga picked it up from there and said, "We were supposed to show you these stages at a live concert. so we are sorry we had to do it remotely, but hope many of you still enjoyed it." He continued, "We are so grateful that we got this chance to perform live. We really hope ARMY enjoyed it." Recently, the band's tour Map of the Soul tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

J-Hope talked about waiting for the day when they can sing the songs in person. He said, "We wait for the day when we can sing for you in person. We will do our best until then. We love you ARMY!". He also made the gesture of finger heart before ending his speech. Jimin then added, "I think many of us are spending time thinking "What am I doing?" This situation where we can't see each other is very difficult for us and makes us question what we are doing". He ended his parting speech by saying that he hopes they can keep moving without giving up and that they love and appreciate the ARMY!

V, on the other hand, mentioned that in 2021, BTS will be bringing new music, comfort and healing for their fans. He concluded by saying, "ARMY, we really miss you and we purple you". While the other members were speaking in Korean, RM gave his speech in English. He said that they wanted to perform the songs live but they can't at the moment. He then thanked MTV Unplugged and said that he is grateful for performing there. In conclusion, he said, "We hope that many of you are comforted while watching from your rooms and houses. Thank you so much." Check out the video.

All good things must come to an end, and so does @BTS_twt's #MTVUnplugged performance... BUT not without a few parting words from our boys first! 💜 #BTSonMTV pic.twitter.com/6IePpkcS3q — MTV (@MTV) February 24, 2021

