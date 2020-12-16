BTS' V Shared Heartbreaking Update On Release Of His Upcoming Mixtape

Korean pop bands are receiving a lot of love from fans from all over the world. One such band which amassed a huge fan following because its music and songs is BTS. The bandmates have often gone the extra length to connect with their fans and update them of their upcoming projects. During one such recent interaction, BTS’ V took over the interaction and revealed a piece of big news about his upcoming mixtape.

BTS' V mixtape update

BTS’ V gave a huge surprise to his fans when he took over the fan interaction on the Weverse platform. Fans were asking him questions about when his mixtape was going to come out and were expecting a tentative date of the release in response. Instead, BTS’ V gave his fans a heartbreaking update about his upcoming mixtape. BTS V's mixtape has been delayed due to his professional commitments, he updated his fans. He had earlier said that the mixtape would release before 2020 would end.

V on Weverse 1216



ARMY : Taehyung how much was done your mixtape?



V : Since I have many things to do recently I don't work on it it's a bit delayed. 😂@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0AImsPzHHR — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷💜Grammy Nominated Artist's fan (@choi_bts2) December 16, 2020

But V's abrupt response has not convinced his fans. They later took to Twitter to discuss that BTS’ Suga also pulled a similar prank on them before he released his own mixtape. The fans have also jokingly discussed having trust issues with the band members.

Remember.. Yoongi said in his vlive that his mixtape is not releasing soon and then boom, he dropped it..

Armys trended ALL MEN DO IS LIE 😂



Taehyung is doing same😂 — 🤍ᴮᴱAsh⁷🤍 (@taekookie_ash) December 16, 2020

Yep it’s coming soon!!! Hopefully anyway! Lots of anticipation for this. — ᴮᴱSusan⁷ 💜 #1 BE 💜 ⟬⟭•⟭⟬ 💜 Life goes on 💜 (@HappyOlderArmy) December 16, 2020

yes all men do is lie😂😂😂 — ᴮᴱ⁷JUNGKOOK🥰SUGA (@ahsuriaf) December 16, 2020

Idk if we should trust him or not, 2021 could just mean January 1st and after what happened w Yoongi last time I have trust issues pic.twitter.com/256KBc5Q3u — 𝙽𝚒𝚔𝚒⁷ (@Taeisjiminbaby) December 16, 2020

During the interaction, BTS’ V also asked his fans to stay indoors and keep themselves safe during these difficult times. He also spoke about video games as well. His replies to the fan messages had their phones blowing up constantly. As V’s conversation with the fans was still ongoing, BTS’s Jin logged in and hilariously replied that the reason his phone was vibrating the entire day was V.

Jin & V on Weverse 1216



ARMY : Taehyung-ah thank you for the hanging out with us like a friend.



V : We are friends, right 😎?



Jin : The reason why my phone kept vibrating is this guy @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/BLIAqgvTrV — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷💜Grammy Nominated Artist's fan (@choi_bts2) December 16, 2020

BTS’ music is making waves on social media. One of the band’s latest songs Dynamite has been widely loved by the fans and listeners. BTS' Dynamite has 692 million views on Youtube within three months of releasing. BTS’ Dynamite is all about being as bright and confident as a stick of dynamite. Some of the popular BTS songs are Boy With Luv which has one billion views on Youtube, Mic Drop has 810 million views on Youtube and Fake Love has 831 views on Youtube. BTS members are V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM and J-Hope.

