BTS’s Jin Responds To Jimin Stan, Makes His 'Username' Viral Sensation, See Here

BTS’ Jin is always one of the talked about members of the popular boy band on social media. The members are often seen doing fun activities together and interact with their fans leaving them in splits. Recently, BTS’s Jin was involved in one such activity where he interacted with the BTS’s ARMY. He replied to one of the fan’s post. However, the username of the fan has been going viral all over the internet. For all the people who are wondering about the whole incident, here is everything you need to know.

BTS' Jin makes an ordinary ARMY go trending for its username

According to a report by Koreaboo.com, BTS’s Jin had popped by the Weverse app to see what the BTS' ARMY and his fans were up to. RUN BTS episodes are a huge hit on the Weverse app since last year. One of the BTS' ARMY post caught the attention of Jin. One ARMY had shared pictures of a snowman which looked like Jin’s BT21 character. Jin couldn’t help but respond to these pictures which showed a snowman like his character RJ the alpaca. One of the Tweet mentioned the picture with the caption, “Seokjin brother, you have to see this!!!” In reply, Jin wrote, “RJ, you’re cold, aren’t you? I’ll melt you with a heater.”

The app Weverse translated it as "It’s not cold. I’ll melt you with the stove.” However, fans pointed out to the username which was ‘JMisThicc’. It seems like Jin responded to this comment without looking at the username. As soon he responded to the post, ‘The Username’ started trending globally on Twitter. Thanks to the comment by Jin, an ordinary Jimin stan is now trending globally on social media. Fans have been sharing hilarious Tweets about this whole incident. Here is a look at the post by the username ‘JMisThicc’.

SHOULD I LAUGH OVER THE USERNAME OR THE FACT SEOKJIN SAID HE'LL KEEP RJ WARM LIKE THIS ??? HELP???😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fVIqhJ0kiu — Njtoni⁷#1 ☀️ (@jtoni_n) January 19, 2021

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Accidentally Reveals New Tattoo On 'Run BTS!', Fans Surprised

Also Read | BTS's RM Achieves A Staggering Score In TOIEC Exam, Has Learned English All By Himself

Netizens on 'JMisThicc'

As soon as ‘The Username’ and ‘JMisThicc’ started doing the rounds on the internet, Twitter was flooded with Seokjin's photos and Jimin’s photos. One of the users wrote, “idk if i should be worried, laughing, or panick abt jin reading the username” while other posted Seokjin's photos and Jimin’s photos to talk about how the username is right. Some of the users seemed to not understand what the fuss about the whole username was about. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to ‘The Username’ and Jin’s BT21 character’s comment.

NO NOOO NOT THIS 😭😭 'JMisThicc' AND 'THE USERNAME' TRENDING 😭😭😭♥ pic.twitter.com/yON7vF8G0S — ᴮᴱKαყ⁷ |ᴴᵃᵖᵖʸ_²⁰²¹| 💜 (@kayforbang) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Did You Know BTS Name Has A Very Thoughtful & Positive Full Form, Find Out Here

points were made with the username pic.twitter.com/irBnbp99YR — tiny⁷☀️🐿 (@lifegoesevenn) January 19, 2021

idk if i should be worried, laughing, or panick abt jin reading the username pic.twitter.com/O3xinJFCs9 — TITO JIN⁷ ♡ 🌺☀️ || flop era (@jiminiiieepabo) January 19, 2021

Also Read | BTS' RM Loves Listening To 'refreshing' Ariana Grande's Songs While Working Out

Image Credits: BTS' Jin and BTS' Jimin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.