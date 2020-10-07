Rihanna Issues Apology For 'unintentional' Offense Made Against Muslim Community

Savage X Fenty owner and musician Rihanna took to Instagram to issue an apology to the Muslim community on Tuesday, October 6 after being censured for using a song that had a recitation from Islam’s sacred hadith. For the unversed, hadith is a written record of action and sayings of the Prophet Mohammad and his closest companions. In Islam, the hadith’s textual authority is preceded right after the holy Quran.

Rihanna issues an apology

Last week, during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2020 fashion show, a song was played that sampled a recitation from the hadith which paved a way for tremendous criticism flowing in her way. Rihanna, being at the receiving end of the censure addressed the issue by sincerely apologising for the ‘honest mistake’ that was made by the firm. Savage Fenty’s owner who has earlier included women donning hijab while promoting her brand has now ‘apologised’ for the ‘huge oversight’ that was done from her part.

ALSO READ| From Jennifer Lopez's Home To Rihanna's: Expensive Celebrity Homes Sold In 2020

I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show. I would, more importantly, like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this.

In her statement, Rihanna, accepting the unintentional ‘offence’, asked for ‘forgiveness’ from the Muslim community who have been gravely hurt by their action. Stating that she doesn’t play with religion and god, the artist assured everyone that such a mistake will not happen again. Take a look:

I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih

ALSO READ| Rihanna-approved Best Nighttime Skin Care Routine; Know How To Get Glowing Complexion

Even the producer of the show Chloe, took to Twitter to address the backlash. Taking ‘full responsibility’ of the mistake, Chloe revealed that she was completely unaware of the fact that some scared recitations were inclusive in the samples. She said,

I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM'. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.

ALSO READ| Rihanna Schools Fan Who Questioned Her Skincare Routine; Reveals Importance Of Sunscreen

I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms. 2/2 — COUCOU CHLOE (@coucou_chloe) October 5, 2020

ALSO READ| Rihanna’s ‘inclusive’ Clothing Line Wins Over The Internet For Featuring Plus-sized Models

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.