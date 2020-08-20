Carol Burnett's Daughter Erin To Lose Guardianship Of Her Son To Her Mother? Read Details

Carol Burnett's daughter, Erin Hamilton has recently been caught for substance abuse. In such a situation, the legendary actor came forward asking to be the guardian of her grandson, Dylan. She has already applied at the court seeking to be the legal guardian while her daughter deals with her substance abuse issues. Here's what this is about.

Carol Burnett seeks to be the legal guardian of her grandson

In an interview with People magazine, Caron Burnett has revealed that her daughter, Erin Hamilton has been dealing with substance abuse problems. This has been affecting her family dynamics as well. Hence, Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller has petitioned in the court seeking to be legal guardians of their grandchild Dylan (14 years).

Caron Burnett also stated that the guardianship entailed looking after Dylan's health, education and welfare. It was not an attempt on their part to deny him the company of his parents. She added that the next step to be taken was the recovery of her daughter and asked for privacy during these trying times.

The Blast had obtained the filing provided by the actor and her husband to the court. It was written there that Carol Burnett's daughter Erin Hamilton has been suffering from substance abuse and addiction most of her adult life and even after Dylan was born. For the last 19 years, she has been frequently in and out of rehabs and also institutionalised eight times for a minimum of 30 days.

The document presented by Carol Burnett also said that Erin had attempted suicide in July. Burnett had then called LAPD to perform a wellness check on her. She was placed on a 51/50 hold for "suicidality and drug use".

Further, in the filing, Carol Burnett had explained that Dylan's father, Kurt West had also checked himself into rehab recently being indisposed to take care of his son. According to the actor, this is an unstable, unpredictable and unhealthy surrounding for the boy to grow up in. She wants to provide her grandson with temporary care, maintenance and support.

