CarryMinati Gets Birthday Wishes From Popular YouTubers And Fans On Social Media; Check

Ajey Nagar or CarryMinati is a widely popular YouTuber and streamer. Hailing from Faridabad, Haryana, he is known for his comedic skits, diss songs, parodies, and reactions on various online topics on his YouTube channel. Recently, Nagar underwent a rough phase when his recent YouTube versus TikTik debate video landed in controversy. However, after the platform deleted his video for violating rules and regulations, CarryMinati garnered support from his fans and celebrities on social media. Moreover, he marked his comeback with a rap video titled Yalgaar. Read on to know more about birthday wishes for CarryMinati:

CarryMinati Birthday wishes

Ajey Nagar celebrates his birthday on June 12. So, the YouTuber’s fans, followers, and popular creators are showering him with blessings and wishes on different social media platforms. So, we have compiled some of the best wishes and memes social media star received on turning 21. Take a look.

Happy birthday bro â¤

God gave you anything whatever you wamt love you carry bhai#carryminati pic.twitter.com/igkp9ksujI — Priyanshu Singh (@Priyans66912673) June 12, 2020

#carryminati happy birthday to my fav youtuber may god bless him pic.twitter.com/pyiMKhl7c3 — Akash bhagat (@aakashbhagat721) June 12, 2020

Happy b day best roaster of india.

Turning 21th b day and 21 million subscriber wow .. just amazing ..Good luck ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸŽ‰#carryminati pic.twitter.com/qSCirYlswJ — â‚›â‚â‚˜yâ‚â‚– áµ£â‚â‚™â±¼â‚â‚™ â‚›â‚â‚•áµ¤(à¬¸à¬®à­à­Ÿà¬• à¬°à¬žà­à¬œà¬¨ à¬¸à¬¾à¬¹à­) (@samyak_ind) June 12, 2020

#carryminati MANY MANY HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY BRO. MANY MANY CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU FOR YOUR 21M SUBSCRIBER AND 21th BIRTHDAY ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ pic.twitter.com/qjRkUoMvQr — None (@SubhrajyotiSwa4) June 12, 2020

Happy Birthday handsome, fearless, absolutely amazing and never giving up Ajey! ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸#carryminati pic.twitter.com/wyd3KjuYS4 — SashaSpeaks (@bluntsasha15) June 12, 2020

CarryMinati's birthday tweet

The previous day, Ajey Nagar also tweeted about his birthday and reminisced his childhood days. He wrote, "I'll turn 21 tomorrow. I don't really see any difference plus the most fun you have on your birthday is when you're a kid. I used to love going to the water park Chot lagti thi fir bhee maza aata tha ab toh bus cake katlo hogaya ji happy birthday”. Take a look at the YouTuber’s tweet.

I'll turn 21 tomorrow.

I don't really see any difference ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼‍â™‚ï¸ plus the most fun you have on your birthday is when you're a kid. I used to love going to the waterpark Chot lagti thi firbhee maza aata tha ab toh bus cake katlo hogaya ji happy birthday. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 11, 2020

Abour YouTube versus TikTok: The End

CarryMinati’s YouTube versus TikTok: The End video created a buzz on social media right after its release. Moreover, it was on its way to becoming one of the most liked and the most popular non-music video on YouTuber. It garnered millions of likes and views in a short span. However, he faced false accusations of cyberbullying, which led YouTube to turn down his roast video citing harassment. During the rough phase, not only Ajey Nagar’s fans but also his fellow YouTubers and celebrities lent their support to the social media content creator.

CarryMinati's Yalgaar

After facing challenges, CarryMinati returned to the platform with a bang. He posted a rap video Yalgaar, a week ago. The latest content has acquired over 85 million views on YouTube and has broken various records since the time it has been out. Despite the harsh removal of his video, CarryMinati proved his mettle by being unstoppable and responded to his haters with an amazing video, which grew more popular than the previous one.

