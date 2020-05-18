CarryMinati Gets 'Most Liked Indian YouTube Video' Tag For His Recent Upload: Watch Video

The internet has blown up after it became known that CarryMinati’s YouTube video, Youtube Vs Tik Tok, had been taken down. According to sources, the video was taken down as it did not follow the terms & conditions and citing it as “an act of Cyber Bullying and Harassment”. In response, CarryMinati has recently uploaded a video on his Youtube and social media. Just like his previous video, this too has broken the record of the fastest liked video by getting one million likes in just a single hour of its release. Int he video, he has spoken about his video and the exact reasons why he feels the video has been taken down. Read more to know about CarryMinati and his latest video on Youtube Vs Tik Tok.

Also Read | After CarryMinati, YouTube Reviews Elvish Yadav And Lakshay Chaudhary’s Videos

Also Read | Bhuvan Bam Backs CarryMinati After He Shares Heartfelt Note On Social Media

CarryMinati uploads new video

CarryMinati talks about the ongoing scenario and the topic of Youtube Vs Tik Tok that has heated up remarkably. He has not given an explanation for his doings as some people had also considered his answer to be “out of context”. A number of viewers tweeted that he sounds like a bigot and is homophobic for calling Amir Siddiqui a “Beti” frequently. CarryMinati has tried to clear the air by giving an explanation about his deeds. He clears out the air by saying that his words did not mean any harm and were meant in a humorous way without any such intentions. He also mentioned, “stop making assumptions and eventually turning those into facts”. Read more to know about the records his video Youtube Vs Tik Tok has broken.

STOP MAKING ASSUMPTIONS | YOUTUBE VS TIK TOK: THE END https://t.co/n1s8GlvLYV — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) May 17, 2020

Also Read | Fans Demanding Justice For CarryMinati And Other Top Viral Stories Of The Past Week

Records broken by CarryMinati’s YouTube vs Tik Tok video:

Most numbers of subscribers gained in 24 hours (1.8 Million) Fastest Video to Reach 1 million likes (1.5 hr) Fastest Video to Reach 2 million likes (4 hr) 2nd Most Liked video around the globe in just the first 24 hours (5.2m) Most Comments On Video (797k+) The video also broke records of getting the fastest likes (3m, 4m & 5m Likes) First and the fastest Indian YouTube video to reach 10 million likes CarryMinati also broke the record of getting most subscribers in a single day and also one week.

Also Read | CarryMinati Issues Statement On Deleted Video: Guru Randhawa, Mannara & YouTubers React

After CarryMinati’s video got deleted, a lot of his fans have been furious and have started trending the hashtag, #JusticeForCarry on Twitter. Thousands have been sharing posts expressing that it was not fair that CarryMinati’s efforts would go down the drain after all. They want his video to be back online and it seems that they will not stop until they get what they want.

Also Read | CarryMinati Posts First Video After Row With YouTube, Clarifies 'mithai Ki Dukan' Comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.