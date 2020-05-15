JusticeForCarry Raises A Storm On Twitter After Roast Video Gets Taken Down By YouTube

CarryMinati has been one of the most followed celebrities who is popular for his Youtube videos. He has recently uploaded a roast video called Youtube Vs Tik Tok that was taken down due to violating its ‘terms of service’. The video was one of the most trending videos on Youtube. After CarryMinati’s video got deleted, a lot of his fans have been furious and have started a trending hashtag, #JusticeForCarry on Twitter. Thousands have been sharing posts expressing that it was not fair that CarryMinati’s efforts would go down the drain after all. Here are some fan tweets on #JusticeForCarry.

Also Read | CarryMinati's 'Tik Tok Vs YouTube' Video Deleted, Fans Demand 'justice' For Him

Also Read | CarryMinati Tops Trends Over Deleted Video: Celebs Back Him; KRK Hails YouTube For Move

Fans trend #JusticeForCarry

If this is not hypocrisy then what is this @YouTubeIndia?



You can't play with our sentiments bring back Carry's Video if you can't then delete these videos too!



#justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/QNSiEdtIoz pic.twitter.com/nd541k71nB — Shubham Bhardwaj (@shubh881) May 15, 2020

Shame on @YouTube bring back #carryminnati he showed d reality to d world by hook r cook we want #justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/51qXk4wn8J — sidnaaz💓💓💓 forever monachopra (@Mona08153096) May 15, 2020

Your voice will not be heard by tweets or playstore comments until it drills giants pocket youtube revenue module.



Therefore I declare a "YOUTUBE BLACKDAY" on 18th 11AM to 19th 11AM 24hrs.



Don't use YT, let our voice reach to @YouTubeIndia #carryminnati #justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/aI0PoF3sNS — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) May 15, 2020

#justiceforcarry this is wrong that video broke many world records and is on Going to be the highest no musical liked videos and this video doesn't had anything that has any hateful things 😐😐 this is wrong @YouTubeIndia we want carry's video back on YouTube 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/iI6zu2wOT1 — Sumit (@Sumit65268585) May 15, 2020

Also Read | Roast King Of India Aka CarryMinati's Real Name, Age And Youtube Channels

Also Read | CarryMinati's Roast Video Dominates Youtube Vs Tik Tok Ongoing Feud With Style

Loyal followers flood Twitter with #JusticeForCarry

The video was all about how a famous Tik Toker, Amir Siddiqui, had compared his work with YouTubers. He took a direct hit on CarryMinati, which led to CarryMinati's retaliation. CarryMinati’s video brought in millions of views and also doubled his subscriber count in just 2 days. Since the video has been deleted, his fans have been sharing posts with the hashtag #JusticeForCarry. They want his video to be back online and it seems that they will not stop until they get what they want. The tweets also show a detailed comparison between Pewdiepie and CarryMinati's videos to show a similarity between the two. They brought up the point that CarryMinati had uploaded a roast on Tik Tokers while PewDiePie has started a roast against one of the biggest music labels, TSeries.

Also Read | Why Was CarryMinati's Video Deleted? Is It The End Of YouTube Vs TikTok Feud?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.