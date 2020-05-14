Here's Newly Married Telugu Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's Net Worth In 2020; Check Details

Nikhil Siddhartha is one of the most successful actors in the Telugu film fraternity. Nikhil rose to fame with Sekhar Kammula's college drama, Happy Days in 2007. After that, he went on to do a slew of movies and impressed fans with his acting prowess. Moreover, the actor is making headlines as he tied the knot with fiancee Pallavi Varma in Hyderabad on Thursday morning amid lockdown. Here's a look at Nikhil Siddhartha's net worth in 2020.

Nikhil Siddhartha's net worth 2020

Nikhil Siddhartha, who is only 13 years old in the industry, has carved a niche for himself, as he manages to receive a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike for his indelible acting skills. Nikhil is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in the Telugu industry. As per reports, Nikhil Siddhartha's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 34. 5015 crore ($4.5 million). Nikhil Siddhartha's net worth is also apprehensive of his brand endorsements.

Nikhil shot to fame with his brеаkthrоugh performance in the film, Happy Days, 2007. After which, the star appeared in back to back flicks namely, Yuvatha, Alasyam Amrutham, Veedu Theda, Swamy Ra Ra, Karthikeya, Surya Vs Surya, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Keshava, Kirrak Party and Arjun Suravaram amongst others. His movie titled, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada with Hebah Patel, Nandita Swetha and Avika Gor in lead roles is a blockbuster. As per reports, the film amassed somewhere around Rs 40 crores during its run, turning out to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the Telugu film industry. Moreover, the success of the movie also shot Nikhil to stardom.

Nikhil Siddhartha's net worth is speculated to see a rise as he now has Chandoo Mondeti's much-anticipated movie- Karthikeya 2 and Palnati Surya Pratap's directorial- 18 Pages in the pipeline. Karthikeya 2 stars the former actor alongside Swathi Reddy and Anupama Parameswaran in the main leads. 18 pages, produced by Bunny Vas, includes Nikhil Siddhartha in the main lead and Gopi Sundar will be composing the music.

Nikhil Siddhartha's wedding

Nikhil Siddhartha's wedding has got the internet blazing as pictures from the affair with fiancee Pallavi Varma, amid the lockdown, have gone massively viral. The festivities were only graced by near and dear ones due to the pandemic. The Arjun Suravaram actor's wife, Pallavi Varma is a doctor. Born in the year 1995, Pallavi reportedly belongs to the Mudunuri family. She hails from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Sneak peek into Pallavi & Nikhil Siddhartha's wedding pics:

